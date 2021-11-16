Disney+'s 2021 Holiday Lineup Is So Magical

The entertainment world is readying for the holiday season as the turkeys prepare to be baked in the oven and the Black Friday sales start filling inboxes. For broadcast, it’s the time of Christmas Tree lightings and live musicals; for cable, it’s all about the romantic holiday films. But streaming services have not been idle, with plenty of platforms prepping their November and December debuts. And the Disney+ 2021 holiday lineup is as magical as fans would expect.

Disney+ is already lucky in that many Disney-owned and Disney-made films and TV series are considered holiday fare. From old school titles like Home Alone and The Nightmare Before Christmas to newer animated movies like Frozen, the streaming service already has a baseline of holiday classics.

On top of that, the House of Mouse also owns several popular franchise studios, including Pixar, Lucasfilm, and Marvel. The latter two have TV series timed to arrive over the holiday season, and one of them is even themed for the end of the year, with Hawkeye as Marvel’s first Christmas-themed series. Lucasfilm’s The Book of Boba Fett will be a little less holiday-spirited, but that doesn’t mean fans won’t be watching in droves.

And, of course, there are plenty of other Disney+ arrivals prepped for the season.

Here’s the full lineup of Disney+ Holiday premieres to bring us season’s streamings.

Disney+ Originals

New for 2021

Hawkeye (premiering Nov. 24)

Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition (premiering Dec. 17)

The Book of Boba Fett (premiering Dec. 29)

Available Now

Godmothered

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

Home Sweet Home Alone

LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

Noelle

Once Upon a Snowman

Arendelle Castle Yule Log

Movies & Specials

New For 2021

A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa (premiering Nov.19)

Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special (premiering Nov. 26)

Ernest Saves Christmas (premiering Nov. 26)

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (premiering Nov. 26)

Christmas…Again?! (premiering Dec. 3)

Ice Age (premiering Dec. 3)

Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas (premiering Dec. 10)

Home Alone 4 (premiering Dec. 17)

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (premiering Dec. 17)

Available Now

‘Twas the Night

12 Dates of Christmas

Babes in Toyland

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas

Cloud 9

Cool Runnings

Decorating Disney Holiday Magic’

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)

Disney Channel Holiday House Party

Disney Channel's Epic Holiday Showdown

Disney's Fairytale Weddings: Holiday Magic

Frozen

Frozen 2

Full-Court Miracle

Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

Home Alone

Home Alone 2

Home Alone 3

I’ll Be Home For Christmas

Jingle All The Way

Jingle All The Way 2

Life Size 2

Mickey's Christmas Carol

Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas

Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Santa Buddies: The Legend of the Santa Paws

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

Snow Buddies

Snowball Express

Snowglobe

The Christmas Star

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

The Disney Holiday Singalong

The Mistle-Tones

The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

The Santa Clause

The Santa Clause 2

The Santa Clause 3

The Search for Santa Paws

The Ultimate Christmas Present

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

Togo

Toy Story: That Time Forgot

While You Were Sleeping

Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year

Holiday Shorts

New for 2021

Puppy for Hanukkah (premiering Nov. 19)

Available Now