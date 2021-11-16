Disney+'s 2021 Holiday Lineup Is So Magical
'Tis the season to be streaming.
The entertainment world is readying for the holiday season as the turkeys prepare to be baked in the oven and the Black Friday sales start filling inboxes. For broadcast, it’s the time of Christmas Tree lightings and live musicals; for cable, it’s all about the romantic holiday films. But streaming services have not been idle, with plenty of platforms prepping their November and December debuts. And the Disney+ 2021 holiday lineup is as magical as fans would expect.
Disney+ is already lucky in that many Disney-owned and Disney-made films and TV series are considered holiday fare. From old school titles like Home Alone and The Nightmare Before Christmas to newer animated movies like Frozen, the streaming service already has a baseline of holiday classics.
On top of that, the House of Mouse also owns several popular franchise studios, including Pixar, Lucasfilm, and Marvel. The latter two have TV series timed to arrive over the holiday season, and one of them is even themed for the end of the year, with Hawkeye as Marvel’s first Christmas-themed series. Lucasfilm’s The Book of Boba Fett will be a little less holiday-spirited, but that doesn’t mean fans won’t be watching in droves.
And, of course, there are plenty of other Disney+ arrivals prepped for the season.
Here’s the full lineup of Disney+ Holiday premieres to bring us season’s streamings.
Disney+ Originals
New for 2021
- Hawkeye (premiering Nov. 24)
- Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition (premiering Dec. 17)
- The Book of Boba Fett (premiering Dec. 29)
Available Now
- Godmothered
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
- Home Sweet Home Alone
- LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
- Noelle
- Once Upon a Snowman
- Arendelle Castle Yule Log
Movies & Specials
New For 2021
- A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa (premiering Nov.19)
- Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special (premiering Nov. 26)
- Ernest Saves Christmas (premiering Nov. 26)
- Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (premiering Nov. 26)
- Christmas…Again?! (premiering Dec. 3)
- Ice Age (premiering Dec. 3)
- Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas (premiering Dec. 10)
- Home Alone 4 (premiering Dec. 17)
- Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (premiering Dec. 17)
Available Now
- ‘Twas the Night
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- Babes in Toyland
- Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- Cloud 9
- Cool Runnings
- Decorating Disney Holiday Magic’
- Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)
- Disney Channel Holiday House Party
- Disney Channel's Epic Holiday Showdown
- Disney's Fairytale Weddings: Holiday Magic
- Frozen
- Frozen 2
- Full-Court Miracle
- Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
- Home Alone
- Home Alone 2
- Home Alone 3
- I’ll Be Home For Christmas
- Jingle All The Way
- Jingle All The Way 2
- Life Size 2
- Mickey's Christmas Carol
- Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
- Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
- Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- Santa Buddies: The Legend of the Santa Paws
- Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- Snow Buddies
- Snowball Express
- Snowglobe
- The Christmas Star
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
- The Disney Holiday Singalong
- The Mistle-Tones
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
- The Santa Clause
- The Santa Clause 2
- The Santa Clause 3
- The Search for Santa Paws
- The Ultimate Christmas Present
- Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Togo
- Toy Story: That Time Forgot
- While You Were Sleeping
- Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
Holiday Shorts
New for 2021
- Puppy for Hanukkah (premiering Nov. 19)
Available Now
- Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
- From Our Family to Yours
- Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- Once Upon a Snowman
- Pluto’s Christmas Tree
- Prep & Landing
- Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
- Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa
- Santa's Workshop
- The Small One
- The Simpsons Christmas Episodes
- Bobby, It’s Cold Outside
- Grift of the Magi
- Holidays of Future Passed
- I Won't Be Home for Christmas
- Kill Gil, Volumes I & II
- Marge Be Not Proud
- Miracle on Evergreen Terrace
- She of Little Faith
- Simpsons Christmas Stories
- Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire
- Skinner's Sense of Snow
- The Burns and the Bees
- The Fight Before Christmas
- The Nightmare After Krustmas
- ‘Tis the 30th Season
- ‘Tis The Fifteenth Season
- White Christmas Blues