November Is Going To Be A Huge Month On Disney+ For Marvel Fans
Plus, there's that new Home Alone sequel.
November 2021 marks two years since Disney+ initially launched. In that time, the streaming service has become the gold standard of single-production studio streaming services, churning out must-see hits every month. Come the platform’s second anniversary on Nov. 12, Disney will celebrate the service's remarkable success with Disney+ Day. But that's only the start of the celebrations. Here's what's coming to Disney+ in November 2021 for fans to tune in and watch.
The big debut on Disney+ day will be Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film was already one of the biggest box office hits since theaters reopened in 2021, but that's only part of the Marvel titles coming this month. Disney+ will also debut its fifth MCU series since January with Hawkeye, a holiday-themed show starring one of the original Avengers.
But that's not all. Home Sweet Home Alone will also debut on Nov. 12, the first series to take on the legendary Home Alone franchise since it sputtered out in the late 1990s. It's part and parcel of an entire slew of holiday-themed series and specials that Disney+ will be bringing to the table this season. Also a gift? Dwayne Johnson will also be arriving on Disney+ as his Jungle Cruise film will pop out from behind the Premier Access paywall just in time for the holidays.
Here’s the full rundown of everything coming to Disney+ in November.
Wednesday, Nov. 3
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.: Season 1, Episode 9
- Amphibia (Season 3)
- Dino Ranch (Season 1)
- Photo Ark (Season 2)
- Storm Rising (Season 1)
Friday, Nov. 5
- Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
- Jingle All The Way
- Jingle All The Way 2
- Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa
- Santa Buddies
- The Search For Santa Paws
- Snow Buddies
- Space Buddies
- X-Men: First Class
Wednesday, Nov. 10
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.: Season 1 Finale
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 1)
Friday, Nov. 12 (aka Disney+ Day)
- Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special
- The Simpsons’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special
- Entrelazados (Season 1)
- Olaf Presents (Season 1)
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Season 2, Part 1)
- Home Sweet Home Alone
- Jungle Cruise
- Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
- Under The Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett
- Cia Alberto
- Feast
- Frozen Fever
- Get A Horse!
- Paperman
- Tangled Ever After
- The Little Matchgirl
- The Ballad of Nessie
- Tick Tock Tale
Wednesday, Nov. 17
- Magic Bake-Off (Season 1, Part 3)
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (Season 3)
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (Season 1)
Friday, Nov. 19
- A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa
- Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives
- Puppy For Hanukkah
- The Pixar Story
Wednesday, Nov. 24
- Hawkeye: Season 1, Episodes 1-2
- PJ Masks (Season 5)
- Port Protection Alaska (Season 4)
- Puppy Dog Pals (Season 4)
- Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (Season 2)
- Becoming Cousteau
Thursday, Nov. 25
- The Beatles: Get Back: Part 1
Friday, Nov. 26
- The Beatles: Get Back: Part 2
- Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
- Ernest Saves Christmas
- Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
Saturday, Nov. 27
- The Beatles: Get Back: Part 3