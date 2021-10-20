November Is Going To Be A Huge Month On Disney+ For Marvel Fans

November 2021 marks two years since Disney+ initially launched. In that time, the streaming service has become the gold standard of single-production studio streaming services, churning out must-see hits every month. Come the platform’s second anniversary on Nov. 12, Disney will celebrate the service's remarkable success with Disney+ Day. But that's only the start of the celebrations. Here's what's coming to Disney+ in November 2021 for fans to tune in and watch.

The big debut on Disney+ day will be Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film was already one of the biggest box office hits since theaters reopened in 2021, but that's only part of the Marvel titles coming this month. Disney+ will also debut its fifth MCU series since January with Hawkeye, a holiday-themed show starring one of the original Avengers.

But that's not all. Home Sweet Home Alone will also debut on Nov. 12, the first series to take on the legendary Home Alone franchise since it sputtered out in the late 1990s. It's part and parcel of an entire slew of holiday-themed series and specials that Disney+ will be bringing to the table this season. Also a gift? Dwayne Johnson will also be arriving on Disney+ as his Jungle Cruise film will pop out from behind the Premier Access paywall just in time for the holidays.

Here’s the full rundown of everything coming to Disney+ in November.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.: Season 1, Episode 9

Amphibia (Season 3)

Dino Ranch (Season 1)

Photo Ark (Season 2)

Storm Rising (Season 1)

Friday, Nov. 5

Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Jingle All The Way

Jingle All The Way 2

Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa

Santa Buddies

The Search For Santa Paws

Snow Buddies

Space Buddies

X-Men: First Class

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.: Season 1 Finale

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 1)

Friday, Nov. 12 (aka Disney+ Day)

Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special

The Simpsons’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special

Entrelazados (Season 1)

Olaf Presents (Season 1)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Season 2, Part 1)

Home Sweet Home Alone

Jungle Cruise

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Under The Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett

Cia Alberto

Feast

Frozen Fever

Get A Horse!

Paperman

Tangled Ever After

The Little Matchgirl

The Ballad of Nessie

Tick Tock Tale

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Magic Bake-Off (Season 1, Part 3)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (Season 3)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (Season 1)

Friday, Nov. 19

A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa

Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives

Puppy For Hanukkah

The Pixar Story

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Hawkeye: Season 1, Episodes 1-2

PJ Masks (Season 5)

Port Protection Alaska (Season 4)

Puppy Dog Pals (Season 4)

Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (Season 2)

Becoming Cousteau

Thursday, Nov. 25

The Beatles: Get Back: Part 1

Friday, Nov. 26

The Beatles: Get Back: Part 2

Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

Ernest Saves Christmas

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

Saturday, Nov. 27