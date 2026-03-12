The Love Is Blind Season 10 reunion was full of unexpected bombshells, and one of the biggest was Devonta Anderson’s life update. On the show, Devonta said he wasn’t ready for marriage, but his tune has changed in the months since filming. He shocked viewers (and even many of his castmates) by revealing he’s engaged to a new woman. Not only that, his fiancée is pregnant with their first child.

Though Devonta didn’t provide any details about his mysterious bride-to-be during the reunion, he has since revealed that his partner is someone that he’s known long before entering the Love Is Blind pods. "The girl that I'm with now, I've actually known her since I was in college," Devonta told E! News. "We've never dated, never talked, anything. It was just kind of like an old flame that took off. It was like a 'hell yeah' moment where we're just like, 'Man, wish we could rewind the clock and go back 5, 6 years.'"

He described his fiancée as his "best friend," even though it sounds like they spend quite a bit of time apart. During the reunion, Devonta said he was living in Arizona with his castmate Alex Henderson — but that his fiancée lives in Ohio, where he also has a house.

"It's easy, and that's exactly what I wanted a marriage to feel like," Devonta continued. "Our lives are so similar, but different at the same time, where it's healthy — you can live your life, I can live my life, we can live them together."

Netflix

He admitted that the couple’s pregnancy journey did begin sooner than they expected. "We were ready to get pregnant, but we didn't think it's gonna happen fast," Devonta said. "Next thing you know, we're like, 'Here we go.'"

Devonta’s new chapter came as a surprise to his former fiancée, Brittany Wicker, who confirmed at the reunion she didn’t know any of this. She ended the show convinced that Devonta would still marry her one day, but instead, she said he ghosted her for weeks before finally ending things.