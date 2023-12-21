Demi Lovato’s ex is weighing in on her engagement to Jutes — and this time, it’s really him. On Dec. 20, Max Ehrich, who was engaged to Lovato for two months in 2020, addressed distressing posts from a fake account pretending to be him. On Instagram, the impersonator made several dramatic posts about Lovato (who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns) and Jutes’ relationship, predicting “she will be unhappy for the rest of her life.”

In the days following Lovato announcing their engagement to Jutes on Dec. 17, an incredibly suspicious account called @maxmusicehrich started posted about Lovato’s big life update. The first post featured photos from Lovato and Ehrich’s 2020 engagement.

The caption read, “I don’t regret anything I did, I did everything for love, but unfortunately I was prevented from talking to Demetria, especially prevented by you @_maxlea_ [Lovato’s head of security] you’re the reason she won’t marry the love of her life who has always been me, now she will be unhappy for the rest of her life, and it’s your fault. Anyway love you forever @ddlovato 🕊️💕.”

From there, the posts got increasingly erratic, from a selfie of Ehrich crying (posted with a simple broken heart emoji) to a post claiming that they would “release our music together as soon as we get together again.”

As the upsetting posts began to go viral, Ehrich officially cleared things up on Dec. 20 by taking to Instagram Stories on his verified account. “I am aware of the fake pages that were created to post fabricated and cruel messages about a truly joyful occasion in Demi's life, a moment that should only be celebrated," he wrote.

“That chapter of our shared lives was closed peacefully and privately a long time ago,” Ehrich continued. “From the bottom of my heart I truly wish them a lifetime of peace and happiness.”

Ehrich asked for everyone to dismiss posts from this account moving forward. "I ask respectfully to be removed from this narrative and for the fake accounts and posts to cease having any relevance,” he added.

However, an hour later, the account in question seemingly responded to Ehrich’s post. “This account will be my secret, my diary!! I will post what I’m thinking, things that I can’t post on my main page and my PR team wouldn’t let me post on my main acc so let’s raise the narrative that this is a fake account so that my PR team doesn’t find out,” the account posted.

Lovato hasn’t responded to the posts, but she’s previously quipped about her and Ehrich’s failed engagement. “Honestly, this year has been the longest three years of my life," she said at the 2020 People’s Choice Awards. “But then COVID hit and everything shut down, so I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode and got engaged ... I binged seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, got unengaged, and then I went looking for aliens in the desert, so basically the same as everyone else."

At the time, Ehrich (from his real account) responded to Lovato’s joke on Instagram. "Stop talking about me on awards shows. thanks," he wrote. "Exploiting our breakup for clout at PCA is not chill.”