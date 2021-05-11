Demi Lovato Is Starring In A New Series About... UFOs?

Demi Lovato has had a big year so far. They started off 2021 with a surprise appearance at the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration, followed up by a spectacular Grammys performance of their new single, "Anyone." Since then, they's released a documentary, Dancing With The Devil, on YouTube, chronicling their recovery from substance use disorder. Now, they’re coming out with a different kind of reality documentary. The series for Peacock, called Unidentified with Demi Lovato, has them working to uncover the truth about UFOs.

Unlike the fictional X-Files, Lovato and friends will probably not actually find aliens or decidedly reveal whether the truth is out there. But the setup sounds familiar. Lovato will be joined by their younger sister, Dallas, and their skeptical best friend, Matthew. Together, the trio will attempt to dig into the truth about unidentified flying objects and paranormal phenomena to see if aliens exist. According to the show's synopsis, the group will meet with leading experts and eyewitnesses, try to get their hands on secret government reports, and attempt to put together the truth.

So what do Demi Lovato and friends hope to find? Let's run down everything known about the new series so far:

'Unidentified With Demi Lovato' Plot What fans might not know is that Demi Lovato isn't just diving into aliens for fun. They’re a true believer, according to Peacock's press release announcing the project. "During this courageous adventure, they hopes to convince her friends, family and her millions of followers that not only are there intelligent beings beyond Earth but that they are already here!" the release reads. Although it's not clear if Dallas believes her sibling, the synopsis confirms Matthew most definitely does not. He'll play the Scully to Demi’s Mulder, as it were, trying to find the scientific explanations for these curious incidents.

'Unidentified With Demi Lovato' Teaser Although Peacock did not provide a teaser or official images to go with the announcement, Lovato posted about the news. Peacock was quick with the response tweet: "It's going to be out of this world."

'Unidentified With Demi Lovato' Cast Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images So far, the only announced cast includes Demi and their sister, actor Dallas Leigh Lovato, who got her start in minor roles in Wizards of Waverly Place and Sonny with a Chance. The Lovatos will team up with Matthew Scott Montgomery, billed as "Demi's skeptical best friend." Matthew recently appeared in Dancing With the Devil and Demi has credited him with standing by them through both good times and bad.