Demi Lovato Is Starring In A New Series About... UFOs?

Demi Lovato has had a big year so far. They started off 2021 with a surprise appearance at the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration, followed up by a spectacular Grammys performance of their new single, "Anyone." Since then, they's released a documentary, Dancing With The Devil, on YouTube, chronicling their recovery from substance use disorder. Now, they’re coming out with a different kind of reality documentary. The series for Peacock, called Unidentified with Demi Lovato, has them working to uncover the truth about UFOs.
Unlike the fictional X-Files, Lovato and friends will probably not actually find aliens or decidedly reveal whether the truth is out there. But the setup sounds familiar. Lovato will be joined by their younger sister, Dallas, and their skeptical best friend, Matthew. Together, the trio will attempt to dig into the truth about unidentified flying objects and paranormal phenomena to see if aliens exist. According to the show's synopsis, the group will meet with leading experts and eyewitnesses, try to get their hands on secret government reports, and attempt to put together the truth.
So what do Demi Lovato and friends hope to find? Let's run down everything known about the new series so far: