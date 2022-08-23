Demi Lovato’s Quotes About “Having A Family” Are So Relatable

Demi Lovato is living her best life. Last week, the singer (who uses she/her and they/them pronouns) dropped their eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, embarked on their first tour in four years, and went Instagram official with their new boyfriend Jute$. To top it all off, Lovato recently celebrated her 30th birthday on Aug. 20. Even with all these life accomplishments, Demi is thinking about what’s still on their bucket list, and it includes starting a family.

In an Aug 22. interview with Entertainment Tonight, Lovato opened up about what she would and would not like to accomplish next. “My bucket list doesn’t include things like jumping out of a plane because I’ve already done that and as I get older, I’m more terrified of things, so I won’t do that again,” they said.

Instead, Lovato then got real by admitting they see kids in their future. “Things like having a family is really important to me,” she said. “It's the substance of life.”

The “29” singer also reflected with ET about their experience turning 30. “I’ve really figured out who I am,” she said about this stage of her life. “I say that a lot, every time I get older, but it’s like I’ve never felt so sure of myself and grounded.”

This wasn’t the first time Lovato spoke about her milestone birthday. In an Aug. 17 interview with Apple Music, she said she was “excited” to turn 30 because it feels like “a whole new chapter” of her life.

“I see things like taking time off for myself to work on my spirituality [and] to travel to places that I want to go to that I’ve never been,” Lovato said about their future. Still, the same long-term goal remained the same. Lovato told Apple Music she wanted to “start a family” and “raise children.”

While they haven’t made any official family announcements just yet, there’s no doubt that Lovato would make a terrific parent.