Dancing With The Stars is almost back! The beloved ABC ballroom dancing competition is popular for its spicy choreo and flashy costumes, but it’s the celebrity competitors that really makes the show a classic fan-fave. So, who’s on the Dancing With The Stars Season 30 cast? ABC has begun to announce its roster.

On Aug. 26, ABC revealed the first two cast members to be joining Dancing With The Stars Season 30: Suni Lee and Jojo Siwa. Given their backgrounds in artistic movement — Siwa is a Dance Moms alum and Lee is a gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast — they’re sure to be stiff competition for the rest of the cast.

ABC made this casting announcement during a presentation at ABC’s Television Critics Association presentation as a preview for the season. As for the rest of the cast, ABC will release the full Dancing With The Stars Season 30 lineup on Good Morning America on Sept. 8.

Although Season 30 is shaping up to be pretty memorable, Season 29 was also one for the books as the dance competition show made some big changes last year, including replacing longtime hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews with Tyra Banks. Season 29 also included an impressive roster, like Tiger King’s Carole Baskin, rapper Nelly, and actor Skai Jackson. Season 30 clearly has some big shoes to fill, but it looks like it’s already off to a good start.

Here's a rundown of the celebs cast so far:

Suni Lee

Suni Lee wowed the world with her impressive gymnastics skills at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, where she earned a gold medal in the all-around competition. Not only that, but she also made history as the first Hmong American to compete on Team USA Gymnastics at the Olympics. If her dancing skills are even half as good as her bar routines, she’s sure to be a tough competitor this season.

Jojo Siwa

YouTuber, dancer, and Nickelodeon star, Jojo Siwa is known for many things, and she’s sure to be just as entertaining on the dance floor this season of Dancing With The Stars. In even more exciting news, Siwa will be making Dancing With The Stars history as the 18-year-old will be paired with a woman dance partner in the first same-sex pairing on the show. This comes just months after Siwa revealed she’s pansexual and publicly opened up about her relationship with her girlfriend, Kylie Prew.

Stay tuned for the rest of the Season 30 cast to be announced in September!