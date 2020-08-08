Here’s What Dale Moss Has Been Up To Post-Bachelorette

Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette was unlike any other, thanks in large part to the whole, “she left the show mid-season after falling in love with contestant, Dale Moss” thing. While the on-again-off-again couple’s relationship status continues to be a source of speculation, at least there are a few things we know about the pair, like Dale Moss’s real job. It turns out, his work actually aligns well with the former Bachelorette’s own passions.

ICYMI, Moss was in the spotlight for a while prior to “blowing up the Bachelorette” thanks in part to his athletic prowess. The 32-year-old South Dakota native played college basketball for San Diego State University before switching over to the football team in his senior year. Due to his skill as a wide receiver, he was noticed by the NFL and in 2012 joined the Green Bay Packers as a free agent. For the next two years, he played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chicago Bears, and the Carolina Panthers.

After his career as a professional football player, Moss decided to pursue modeling with well-known agency Wilhelmina Models, work as an entertainment host, participate in philanthropy events, and act as a global ambassador for the Special Olympics. According to his Instagram, he’s currently signed with Elite Modeling Agency Network.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I’ve had the privilege of being featured in global campaigns with top brands in fitness, fashion, and lifestyle and I’m only getting started ... Beyond being featured in some of the industry’s top fashion, fitness, lifestyle publications, I’ve expanded my reach by executive producing and providing creative direction to global brands," Moss' website bio reads. "I continue to advocate for youth development, inclusive initiatives, and diversity to athletes with intellectual disabilities."

ABC/Paul Hebert

When he’s not posing or promoting some #SponCon, Dale seems to like working out and traveling, which aligns well with his maybe-fiancée. Crawley, for her part, is also super interested in fitness. Her Instagram bio states she is a "Soil + Sun loving health enthusiast" and her social media is full of photos of her on hikes, participating in water sports, and wearing athletic clothes. While it’s unclear whether the pair is officially back together as of May 25, the fact that they both traveled to Hawaii at the same time might be a big clue that they’re once again ~in love~. Either way, it makes sense why they had a spark on the strangest Bachelorette season ever — they’ve got a lot in common!