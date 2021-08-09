Chrissy Had A Revelation While Choosing Pics To Post From Obama's B-Day Party

Chrissy Teigen has had a tough year. She experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage in October 2020, and a few months later, faced some serious backlash on social media for the cyber-bullying she directed at Courtney Stodden 10 years ago (Teigen has acknowledged and apologized for her actions since then). Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's photos from Obama's birthday party are everything, and the cookbook author’s honesty about the post has fans finding her more relatable than ever.

Just to recap, in a March 2021 Instagram video, Courtney Stodden called Teigen out for cyber-bullying her in 2011. "She has sent me so many different tweets," Stodden said in an interview with The Daily Beast about her experience. "Private DMs, up 'til a couple years ago. It's so damaging when you have someone like Chrissy Teigen bullying children."

In response to Stodden’s revelation, Teigen immediately apologized on Twitter, writing, "I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll." Expanding on her Twitter apology in a Medium post, Teigen wrote, "There is simply no excuse for my past horrible tweets. My targets didn’t deserve them. No one does. Many of them needed empathy, kindness, understanding and support, not my meanness masquerading as a kind of casual, edgy humor. I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry."

Since the fallout, Teigen has been especially vocal about the toll the drama has taken on her mental health. "I feel lost and need to find my place again, I need to snap out of this, I desperately wanna communicate with you guys instead of pretending everything is okay," she wrote in an Instagram post in July. "I’m not used to any other way!! Cancel club is a fascinating thing and I have learned a whollllle lot. Only a few understand it and it’s impossible to know til you’re in it.”

Slowly but surely, Teigen seems to be stepping out of cancel club and back into stardom, but she’s revealed that she might have to go to therapy a little more often now.

"Really struggled with which one to put first in the carousel, for truly so long that I realized I am happy I’m in twice weekly therapy and perhaps let’s bump it to three," she said in relation to her latest pictures with husband John Legend.

Maybe being canceled was a blessing in disguise, because it looks like Teigen is slowly getting back on the right track.