Chris Pratt Reacts To Aubrey Plaza's Pregnancy

They may have only been playing a husband and wife on TV, but the love between Chris Pratt and Aubrey Plaza is still so real. A couple weeks after Plaza confirmed she’s preparing to welcome her first child, Pratt shared his well-wishes, reflecting on how his former Parks & Recreation co-star will make “a fantastic mother.”

“I think she's going to do great," Pratt told E! News on April 28. "She's going to be a fantastic mother. She's very caring person. It's gonna be an amazing chapter for her. We're all very excited for her."

The news of Plaza’s pregnancy broke on April 7, when People reported that the actor is welcoming her first child with fellow film and TV star Christopher Abbott. The announcement also confirmed Plaza and Abbott’s relationship, which had only been vaguely rumored about prior. Plaza and Abbott co-starred in the 2020 thriller Black Bear, and then worked together again in the 2023 off-Broadway play Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.

Plaza confirmed the pregnancy news herself days later on the SmartLess podcast. “Well, there’s a baby inside of me,” Plaza said. “I got an ultrasound on my stomach, and there is a baby in there.”

The update came after a period of tragic loss in Plaza’s life. At the start of 2025, Plaza’s ex-husband Jeff Baena died, about three to four months after the couple had quietly ended their 13-year relationship. According to a Life & Style source, Pratt was “extremely supportive” to Plaza after her tragedy.

"Chris and Aubrey hit their early career strides when they worked together on Parks & Recreation, and their bond has only strengthened over the years,” the insider said. “It's not a fake Hollywood friendship, it's the real thing, and Chris has been extremely supportive of Aubrey during this difficult time.”

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

“The only thing they really have in common is this friendship,” the source continued. “And because of what happened with Jeff, it's become more important to Aubrey than ever.”