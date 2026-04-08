Aubrey Plaza Is Expecting Her First Baby With This Girls Star

Aubrey Plaza is stepping into the next phase of her life, but the biggest surprise isn’t the actor’s journey into motherhood — it’s who she’s taking this next step with. On April 7, People reported that Plaza is expecting her first child, and the father is Girls star Christopher Abbott. Though there had been some rumblings that Plaza and Abbott may have gotten closer than just being co-stars in recent years, the pregnancy announcement was the first official confirmation that they are indeed a couple.

According to People’s source, Plaza and Abbott “feel very blessed” to be welcoming a kid into their lives. The source also said: “It was a beautiful surprise after an emotional year.” The statement is seemingly a reference to the death of Plaza’s ex-husband Jeff Baena, who died at age 47 at the beginning of 2025. Plaza and Baena had been together since 2011, having gotten married on their ten-year anniversary in 2021. Baena’s autopsy revealed that he and Plaza had privately separated in September 2024.

It’s unclear when Plaza and Abbott became involved. The actors first worked together in the 2020 thriller Black Bear, and then co-starred in the 2023 off-Broadway production of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea. The first rumblings of a possible romance between the two bubbled up last summer, when gossip site Deuxmoi claimed that Plaza was spotted sitting close with Abbott and rubbing his back at a picnic table outside of New York City in June 2025. The spy said they appeared to be “more than friends.”

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This is the first child for both Plaza and Abbott. Prior to Plaza’s 13-year relationship with Baena, she briefly dated her Scott Pilgrim vs. the World co-star Michael Cera. Abbott’s relationship history is a bit more mysterious, having only been linked to Olivia Cooke for a bit in 2015.

Neither Plaza nor Abbott has confirmed the pregnancy news yet — they haven’t even spoken publicly about their relationship at this point.