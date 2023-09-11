FML, Chris Evans Is Reportedly Married

Chris Evans is officially a married man. According to new reports, the Captain America star married his girlfriend Alba Baptista in an intimate ceremony on Sept. 9, which included a ton of Evans’ famous friends. The nuptials were kept hush-hush, but here are all the details that have been reported about the star-studded wedding.

Page Six first broke the news that Evans and Baptista said “I do” on Saturday, Sept. 9. The wedding reportedly took place in Evans’ hometown of Boston, MA in the backyard of their home in the area. Apparently, the event was super secretative, as guests reportedly had to sign NDAs and hand over their phones during the ceremony and reception. The guest list included several of Evans’ Marvel co-stars, including Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner. Other notable attendees included John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Jamie Chung, and Bryan Greenberg.

The quiet wedding is in line with how Evans and Baptista have kept their whole relationship very private. The couple didn’t even spark any romance rumors until they were spotted together in the fall of 2022, after they had reportedly been dating for over a year beforehand. They finally went Instagram official at the beginning of 2023, although Evans has since deleted his social media accounts and Baptista hasn’t shared any pics of Evans on her own account, so their romantic photos and videos can only be found in archived fan accounts now.

Evans and Baptista never announced their engagement prior to the wedding. The marriage came after a reported two years of dating, as the pair were first said to have started their relationship sometime in the middle of 2021.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

This is the first marriage for both Evans and Baptista. Prior to the relationship, Evans briefly sparked romance rumors with Lily James in 2020. His last serious relationship was with Jenny Slate, whom he dated for two years from 2016 to 2018.

From the sounds of things, don’t expect to get too many more details about Evans and Baptista’s super-private wedding. Hopefully the new bride will at least share some pics to her Instagram the next time she’s feeling the romance.