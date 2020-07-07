If you love beautiful, talented, famous people falling in love, I have great news! Chris Evans and Lily James reportedly went on a date. According to People, James and Evans were reportedly spotted out together in London on what very much seemed to be a romantic outing. Per The Daily Mail, they were reportedly partying together at the exclusive members-only Mark's Club in London's Mayfair district until almost one in the morning on July 4. Following their reported night of partying, The Daily Mail claimed they apparently grabbed a cab back to The Corinthia, also known as the London Hotel, where Evans was reportedly staying. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Evans and James for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication).

Now, of course, this small tidbit of gossip doesn't necessarily prove anything. Maybe they're just friends who were staying at the same hotel! Maybe they're just friends who wanted to go for a nightcap and catch up! Maybe they were having a heart to heart and needed to go somewhere quieter than the noisy club! Maybe they just had a nice, socially distant hang. The possibilities are endless.

But one possibility is certainly that these two went on a date.

Here's where I should probably note that one particularly astute fan noticed Evans shot James a follow on Instagram on May 21:

So, maybe this has been brewing for a while?

Whatever the case, fans are shook. And they're not holding back when it comes to voicing their opinions on social media.

Some fans are just shocked at the prospect of these two being an item:

Some are overjoyed at the news:

Some *strongly* believe James could do better:

And some are just (rightfully) annoyed with them for not wearing masks in the photos obtained by The Daily Mail:

So, um, yeah. I think it's safe to say there are lots of mixed feelings here.

To be fair, James very much is Evans' type in that she's a successful actress. "There's a certain shared life experience that is tough for someone else who's not in this industry to kind of wrap their head around," Evans, who's dated Jenny Slate, Jessica Biel, and Minka Kelly in the past, told Esquire back in 2017 of his propensity for dating actresses. "Letting someone go to work with someone for three months and they won't see them. It really, it certainly puts the relationship to the test."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Again, there's still no real confirmation that these two are "dating," so I guess all I've got left to do is sit back and watch what's to come.