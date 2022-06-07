Charlie Puth Hinted At A Possible Collab With BTS

ARMY, this is not a drill: Charlie Puth may have a collaboration with BTS in the works. It all started on Saturday, June 4, when the “That’s Hilarious” singer appeared at the iHeartRadio Wango Tango festival in Los Angeles and seemed to tease a project with the septet.

In an interview with 102.7 KIIS FM radio host JoJo Wright that was shared to Twitter by a Jungkook fan account, Wright asked Puth about the possible collab. “Fans think you have a collab with BTS. I mean, fans are going crazy. What can you say?” Wright asked.

“I heard that too, and everybody in my camp doesn’t know the day it comes out,” Puth said in response. “We legitimately have no idea the day it comes out. We do, but we just figured it out.”

What, exactly, do his comments mean? Puth didn’t share any more info on what could possibly be brewing. When Wright tried to get him to confirm the collab, Puth stayed silent, which made Wright change the subject. “We will leave that at that, sort of top-secret,” Wright said.

Puth’s comments arrive just days ahead of the release of BTS’ anthology album, Proof, which drops on Friday, June 10. The “That’s Hilarious” singer is also expected to release his third studio album, Charlie, later this year.

The collaboration rumors between the two stars began on April 28, when Puth tweeted that he had a “dream” BTS would feature on his upcoming song “Left & Right.” Puth has been teasing the unreleased track on TikTok for months.

Considering BTS and Puth have been friends for years, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to think the “Light Switch” singer may actually collab with the septet. As the BTS ARMY knows, Jungkook is a huge Puth fan. In 2017, he even released a cover of “We Don’t Talk Anymore” with Jimin and performed the song with Puth at the 2018 MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

If you ask me, I’d say it’s about time Puth and BTS drop their years-in-the-making track.