Take it from Charlie Puth, getting vulnerable with your music is not easy. On March 23, he took to TikTok to open up about his new song “That’s Hilarious,” and things got emotional fast. Although Puth has every reason to be excited about the upcoming single, the song elicits out some intense emotions in the singer. According to him, the song brings up memories of a past heartbreak. “It just brought me back to 2019, which was the f*cking worst year of my life,” he told his followers in between tears. Suffice to say, Puth’s TikTok about his breakup is a tear-jerker.

Puth started the TikTok on a less emotional note, explaining that he decided to make “That’s Hilarious” his next single. However, things quickly changed as he reflected on the song’s meaning. “I’m really excited for the song to come out, but every time I hear it, I’m kind of brought back to a time that was really, really, really challenging in my life,” he said to the camera. “It just rears its ugly head every time — sorry — every time that I hear it.”

He continued, clarifying that the song reminded him of an extremely painful breakup. “I never told people what happened to me and the pain that I went through going through the worst breakup of my life in 2019,” Puth said. (FYI: Puth broke up with singer Charlotte Lawrence in 2019.)

Apparently, at the time, he didn’t really explore those difficult emotions. “I just wanted to throw it under the carpet and just start over and surround myself with better people.” Well, when it comes to processing your emotions, it’s better late than never!

Despite the song’s heavy emotional toll, Puth still said he was looking forward to his fans hearing it. “This is the hardest song that I ever had to put together, and I’m so excited for you to hear it, OK? So, thank you,” he added.

IDK about you, but I’m starting to suspect there’s nothing “hilarious” about this song after all.