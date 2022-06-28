2022 has already been quite the year for Charli D’Amelio with her clothing line Social Tourist celebrating its first birthday and her acting debut set to begin filming in July. Next on the list? Soft-launching a new relationship, obvi. On June 27, a source claimed that D’Amelio and Landon Barker are dating, and this rumor is everything. (Elite Daily reached out to reps for D'Amelio and Barker for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

“They're seeing each other, and it's early stages," an insider told People of the reported relationship. Though D’Amelio and Barker have not confirmed anything yet, he did drop a major hint about their status on IG. On June 28, Barker liked a paparazzi picture of the two of them on Instagram, and the caption was telling. “FIRST PICS 😍 Date Night @CharliDAmelio @LandonAsherBarker #CharliDAmelio #LandonAsherBarker #NewCouple,” photographer Robert Barbera wrote of the duo on Instagram. 👀 Um, that certainly sounds like they are, in fact, a new couple.

To rewind a bit, romance speculation around this duo began in early June when D’Amelio was spotted at Barker’s concert and was seen leaving with him later that night. On June 14, the rumors got a little more legit when D’Amelio showed support for her reported new beau at the launch party for Barker’s boohooMAN fashion line. "It was a big night for Landon," an eyewitness at the event told E! on June 27. “It was important to him that Charli was included." While the reported couple seemed to enjoy their time together, according to the witness, they still kept some distance. “They were careful not to show too much PDA with so many eyes around,” the source claimed.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since the boohooMAN event, it looks like the pair has continued to spend time together. On June 21, Barker and D’Amelio both shared pictures of their fresh tats to their Instagram Stories, tagging the same tattoo artist, Arbel. OK, so just seeing the same tattoo artist isn’t exactly a relationship announcement... they didn’t even get matching tats. However, it does look like getting inked was their version of date night.

Based on the timestamp for each Story, it seems like they were posted within minutes of each other. I know sources said they were only starting to date, but I’d say that permanently tattooing your bodies together qualifies as a pretty intense bonding activity.

Plus, if Barker is anything like his dad, I wouldn’t be surprised if this reported relationship gets serious quickly. I mean, the blink-182 must have passed on those ultra-romantic genes, right?