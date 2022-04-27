You’re used to seeing Charli D’Amelio on your phone, but she’s about to make the jump to a much bigger screen. The TikTok sensation is going to star in her first major movie, and it will be a huge departure from her upbeat social media persona. Charli D’Amelio’s debut movie Home School is a twisted supernatural thriller described as a mix of The Sixth Sense and Get Out, so if you’re excited for a terrifying new flick, here are all the details you need to know about it.

The upcoming movie will star D’Amelio as 17-year-old Mira, who moves to a new town to live with her aunt after her mother passes away, per Deadline’s description. The town seems too perfect to be true, and soon Mira uncovers its mysteries: her future is supernaturally connected to her mother’s passing. “We are going for The Sixth Sense meets Get Out,” producer Ryan Kavanaugh teased of the tone.

Home School is notable for being D’Amelio’s first-ever film role. She’s previously only ever appeared as herself in television specials and on her family’s Hulu reality series The D’Amelios. And it’s an even bigger deal because Home School is being planned to launch a whole eight-film franchise starring D’Amelio.

Home School Predicted Release Date

Home School is scheduled to enter into production in July. Hopefully, that means the movie will be ready to come out sometime in 2023.

Home School Cast

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

D’Amelio is the only cast member that’s been announced to star in Home School so far. It sounds like Mira’s mother and aunt will play important roles in the movie, so fans will have to wait to see who will be cast as D’Amelio’s mother figures.

Home School Trailer

Since filming for Home School will begin this summer, hopefully D’Amelio will share some updates and behind-the-scenes snaps to TikTok or Instagram in the coming months. As for a full trailer, fans will probably have to wait until the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023 to see any official footage from the movie.