It’s no secret that Channing Tatum’s physicality has been a huge part of his acting career. For his breakout roles in the Step Up and Magic Mike franchises, Tatum leaned into his dancer physique. But as he’s evolved as an actor, his body has changed, too. He recently experienced some especially drastic fluctuations in his weight for his latest film roles. And after getting back to his usual build, the actor revealed he’s officially done with “fat roles,” or any part that requires an intense physical transformation.

Tatum shared his shocking weight gains and losses in a March 22 Instagram post. He posted three selfies: one of his current body at 205 pounds, one of himself filming his upcoming thriller Josephine weighing in at 235 pounds, and one of his body during the making of the crime drama Roofman in which he weighed 172 pounds. Tatum filmed both of these roles in 2024, meaning he had to put on and shed a significant amount of weight in a matter of months.

All the while, he was also doing press for his 2024 releases Fly Me to the Moon and Blink Twice. The physical demands proved so taxing for Tatum, that he’s now swearing off any film roles that would require significant weight gain or loss.

“I won’t be doing anymore [sic] fat roles,” Tatum wrote underneath the photos. “It’s to [sic] hard on the body and to [sic] hard to take off now. But damn when I look at these pics it’s just wild what the human body and will can do.”

He expressed his gratitude to all the factors that helped him make such huge transformations to his body in such a short time. “I’m so grateful for my genetics. Grateful for my chef/nutritionist/witch. Grateful for my trainer,” the actor wrote. “I couldn’t make these big swings in my weight without you guys.”

Along with Josephine and Roofman, Tatum will also reprise his role as super-spy Agent Tequila in the upcoming Kingsman spinoff, Statesman.