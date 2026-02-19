The love lives of the Tell Me Lies cast have become just as much of an obsession among the show’s fans as their on-screen personas. It’s never been a secret that leads Grace Van Patten and Jackson White are a couple in real life, or that series creator Meaghan Oppenheimer is married to Tom Ellis, who plays Oliver on the show. Recently, co-stars Branden Cook and Katherine Hughes surprised fans by revealing their relationship, and then Spencer House and Sonia Mena dropped the bombshell they are also an actual couple off the show’s set.

But... what about Cat Missal? After all these romantic revelations, she’s one of the only main Tell Me Lies actors to stay quiet about her love life. Until recently, that is. After the show officially ended, Missal coyly revealed her girlfriend.

When asked about all the toxic men in the Tell Me Lies universe in a Teen Vogue interview, Missal said: “Well, I am gay, so thank God.” Missal’s partner Jess Panneton was also in the room, and reassured her, “You’re safe with me.”

It’s unclear when Missal and Panneton started dating, but they’ve been together for at least six years. Their first photo together is a romantic Valentine’s Day shot from 2020. Panneton appears to be a DJ.

Emma McIntyre/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

In her Teen Vogue interview, Missal revealed that she and Jess live together in Los Angeles with their two cats, named Chicken and Bunny. She also revealed how they first met: at a drag show in West Hollywood.

“I just thought you were so cool,” Missal said to Jess in the interview. “It just felt kismet because [my sisters] were like, ‘Who are you flirting with? Who's that?’ And now we're all family.”

The love story is a lot more romantic than Bree’s messy relationships at the end of Tell Me Lies. She ends the series marrying her college boyfriend Evan, only for Stephen to reveal she’s been secretly hooking up with their buddy Wrigley for weeks. Bree’s story concludes with a bunch of angry dudes yelling about her. So, it’s nice to know Missal doesn’t have to deal with any of that energy IRL.