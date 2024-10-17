The Tell Me Lies Season 2 finale exposed so many huge secrets, but there’s still one mystery that hasn’t been solved. Who was calling Bree the day before her wedding? The show seemed to imply an answer, but it turns out, the prime suspects are no longer an option. Showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer confirmed that two characters fans thought were on the other end of that call are incorrect guesses.

The mysterious phone call occurred at the beginning of Episode 6. As Bree was preparing for her wedding to Evan, she was shown suspiciously telling somebody to leave her alone, insisting she would be getting married the next day. Clearly, whoever this person is seems opposed to Bree marrying Evan.

The obvious implication is that Bree’s ex Oliver was likely the caller, hoping to persuade her to give him another chance. Or, it could have been Stephen’s first attempt to ruin the wedding, something he definitely followed through with in the finale. However, Oppenheimer shut down both of those theories in an Oct. 15 Variety interview. “It’s not Stephen and it’s not Oliver,” the showrunner stated.

Oppenheimer also confirmed that Oliver (played by her IRL husband Tom Ellis) will not be returning in future seasons, making it even more clear that the phone call couldn’t be from him.

“I think Tom was just wanting to do one season,” Oppenheimer said. “I think that we wrapped up his storyline in a way that really worked for me. I don’t know where else we would go after that with him. I think we could bring Marianne back, maybe. There’s a lot more story to tell with her. But I think we kind of learned that Oliver is so broken and hollow by the end of this season that I’m ready for Bree to be done with him.”

So, with the two main theories about that phone call now debunked, the mystery is even more intriguing than ever. Is Bree going to get another love interest later on who will come between her and Evan? Or was the person on the phone someone viewers already know? It sounds like fans will just have to keep theorizing until we hopefully get an answer in Season 3.