Did Carly Shade Taylor? She Joked About Sharing The Same Album Release Date

Carly Rae Jepsen’s So Nice Tour has finally kicked off. After performing in cities like Cleveland, Toronto, and Boston, the star continued her tour in New York City on Sept. 28. While taking a moment to chat with the audience at Radio City Music Hall, Jepsen reminded fans that her sixth studio album, The Loneliest Time, will be out soon. “My new album will be released on Oct. 21. It should be easy to remember because it's the same day Taylor Swift is putting out her album,” she joked, referencing Swift’s upcoming 10th studio album, Midnights.

To emphasize her point, Jepsen pretended to throw her jacket on stage in frustration. She then gave the crowd a big smile and continued on with the show. The clip, which was posted on Sept. 28 by @easyonnick on Twitter, quickly went viral. In less than 24 hours, it reached nearly 68,000 views and a thousand likes.

While some fans jumped to compare the two stars, others showed support for both of their upcoming albums. “We will be streaming both and it will be a joyous day,” one person said. “CARLY AND TAYLOR BOTH LEGENDS,” another said. “Both gonna be depressing albums that'll be an emotional rollercoaster WEEEEE,” another said.

Jepsen announced her album’s release date on Aug. 2. “THE LONELIEST TIME 💌 Oct 21,” she wrote on Instagram while debuting her album’s cover art. Jepsen then teased the concept of her next record. “I’m quite fascinated by loneliness. It can be really beautiful when you turn it over and look at it,” she said. “Just like love, it can cause some extreme human reactions.”

Meanwhile, Swift announced her album’s release date while making a surprise appearance at the 2022 VMAs on Aug. 28. When Swift went up on stage to accept her award for Video of the Year for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version),” she revealed her next album is dropping on Oct. 21 and that more information about it will be released at midnight. Once the clock struck 12, Swift’s website updated to reveal her 10th studio album is called Midnights.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face,” she explained. “For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve...we’ll meet ourselves.”

Oct. 21 is going to be a huge day for music!