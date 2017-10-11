These 6 Cardi B Costume Ideas Will Have You Winning Halloween

The world can’t get enough of Cardi B. After getting her big break in 2017 with the release of “Bodak Yellow,” which marked her first Billboard No. 1 hit, the rapper solidified herself in the music industry with the arrival of her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018. The record’s success earned Cardi a Grammy for Best Rap Album, as well as a BET Award for Album of the Year. Since then, she’s become a household name, having gone No. 1 several times over for singles like “I Like It,” “WAP,” and “Up.” Besides being the face of rap music, Cardi is also known as a fashion icon. She’s gone to the Met Gala twice, and due to her epic music videos, red carpet appearances, and memorable performances, fans think it’s just the beginning. If you are in a total love affair with this hip-hop kween like I am, use her as your muse this Halloween. These Cardi B Halloween costume ideas are super cute, will make you feel confident AF, and are a blast to wear and make.

The star has rocked so many iconic looks through the years. Remember when she went shopping on Rodeo Drive and wore that iconic red sheer dress that had everyone shook? What about when she slayed in that pink bodysuit in her “WAP” music video? Cardi B has never failed to make a statement with her outfit choices, which is why it was so hard to just narrow down her best looks for Halloween costume ideas. I mean, let’s be real — her entire wardrobe would be fun to replicate. There were so many options to choose from, but the ones below would be perfect for this year’s Halloween.

1. "Red Barz" Music Video

What can I say? This outfit will make you feel as smoking hot as you look. In the words of Cardi B, “I put in work, now I'm here at the front line. Ready for the b*llshit, I swear it's on my bloodline.” The toughest part of this costume is getting all items in the right shade of red, however.

YOUTUBE

First, you’ll need a pair of red leather pants. This one from SHEIN is just $16, so you really can’t go wrong with it.

Next, you’ll want to look for a red turtleneck sweater. It doesn’t have to be super fancy since you’ll be layering it.

There are reasonably priced red faux leather jackets on Amazon, but I think the jacket below matches Cardi’s design pretty well.

Wigs are tricky, especially trying to do it on the cheap. My advice from Halloweens past — buy a long-haired wig in the right color and cut it yourself at home. The red wig below from Amazon is only $14. Trust me, I'm nowhere near a professional hairstylist, but I've had good luck with this method. Plus, I always end up cutting the wigs. This just gives more room for mistakes.

Another tip: Synthetic hair will not curl properly. This look for Cardi B is pin-straight, but if you're attempting something with curly/wavy hair, buy a curly/wavy synthetic wig or natural hair wig. You're welcome.

2. Striped Suit From "Foreva" Music Video

YOUTUBE

I think the easiest way to achieve this "Foreva" look is by pairing striped shorts with a blazer. The cool thing is Cardi B's stripes go in different directions so your shorts and blazer don't have to identically match. I actually think it's kind of cooler if they didn't.

This look is fun AF. Grab your biggest pair of hoops, get your hair in two high buns, and get ready to dance the night away. Dulce Candy has a super easy and cute double bun tutorial on YouTube that's really easy to follow.

The striped blazer below is from Walmart and can be buttoned in the middle, just like Cardi B’s. Keep in mind that this is the blazer I would pick, but there are tons of different cuts, stripes, and styles that blazers come in. Do you and wear what makes you feel most confident.

These vertical-striped hem shorts will go perfectly with your blazer. They can also be added to your everyday wardrobe, making them a must-buy!

Cardi B's outfit gets a pop of color from the sleeves. While you can mess with trying to secure the fabric around your arm, it's so much easier to just buy detached sleeves. Remember how much we all loved detached sleeves in our emo days? Claire's probably still sells the netted ones, but Amazon has the arm sleeves below in tons of different colors for less than $10. If you want to get your costume spot-on, glue money signs made of green felt onto the pink arm sleeve.

3. "Bodak Yellow" Kween

"Bodak Yellow" is definitely one of Cardi B's most popular songs, and the music video is everything. With just a few pieces, you can actually create this look, too.

YOUTUBE

The base of this entire costume is a black mini dress. Honestly, the more simple the black dress, the better. If you have one already, you should wear it. If not, the simple black dress below is only $25.

Layer it with a sheer black dress on top.

Dress up the costume with some accessories. Add a studded belt like Cardi B's for cute detailing.

Add a choker necklace for the perfect topping on your Cardi B cake. Find the necklace below on Romwe for $7.

The last detail for this outfit? Cardi’s patches, which she wears all over her dress. Just get some big, funky, and colorful patches that you like and they will work great. The "anarchy sign patch" is $8 on Amazon. If you can sew these on, congrats on your talent. Personally, I would affix them with fabric glue and call it a day.

4. Go Big Or Go Home — VMAs Style

If you want a costume that is unmistakably Cardi B, go for her all-white 2017 VMA's jumpsuit/dress hybrid.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This $25 option below is cheaper than buying pants and a bodice top separately, not to mention easier than trying to find a pair that go together.

Obviously, Cardi B used Madonna's iconic "cone bra" as inspiration. Since cone bras are a little difficult to come by, the YouTube tutorial below is easy to follow and uses objects you can find at the craft store.

The detached skirt is the crowning glory of this look — and the most expensive piece. If the skirt below is out of your budget, I recommend you get creative. YouTube has a bunch of tutorials on creating long tulle skirts that I think will work just fine.

5. Cardi B In Fenty Puma By Rihanna

This costume is a win-win because you're supporting two amazing women. The below look is what Cardi B wore to the Fenty Puma by Rihanna show during New York Fashion Week in 2018.

Paul Morigi/WireImage/Getty Images

Be real: We all want a pair of clout goggles. Cardi B effortlessly wore a pair and now I'm dying to get some (see below). For $3 on Romwe — why not?

Next are the boots. Fun fact: White ankle boots are, like, really expensive. If you want a pair to rock all year, then spring for a pricey pair. If you're not looking to splurge on this item, the pair below from Boohoo is only $26 and cute AF.

I feel fairly certain you probably own a pair of high-waisted denim shorts. If not, grab the pair below from Target for $15.

You could buy the actual Fenty women's quilted bomber for $500. You could also just buy the affordable version below. Wear it open, use fabric glue to attach "F" and "S" patches, and have a great time.

I think the top is the hardest to match for this costume, so you'll have to get innovative. You can buy a basic black crop top with stripes on the side and customize it by ironing on the number 13.

6. Pink “WAP” Bodysuit

By far, one of Cardi B’s most recognizable music video outfits is her all-pink “WAP” look. She looked so gorgeous rocking a pink bodysuit next to Meghan Thee Stallion. And with a little online shopping, you can replicate her look this Halloween.

YOUTUBE

Most importantly, you’ll need a hot pink bodysuit. This one from Fashion Nova is the perfect shade.

To get that pink train, you can order a detachable skirt from Etsy for $79. If you don’t want to spend too much on this costume, however, you can buy any long pink skirt and cut it up to make it look like a train.

These hot pink gloves from the Halloween Spot are the perfect finish touch.

You’ll be the talk of the party with any of these costumes, so make sure to strut just like Cardi would!