Camila Announced She's Going Offline For The Rest Of 2021

Camila Cabello might be home for the holidays, but don’t expect her to post about it. The singer took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, Dec. 26 to let fans know she’s taking a break from social media until next year, and the reason makes a lot of sense. Here’s what you need to know about why Camilla Cabello’s social media detox will last until 2022.

The day after Christmas, Cabello revealed she will be ringing in 2022 sans social media. In the now-expired Instagram Story, the 24-year old informed fans that she would be taking “a lil social media detox till the new year.” Cabello also addressed why she was doing the end-of-year detox, saying, “Just wanna spend a little less time on my phone this week x love y’all.”

Though the announcement of the detox has fans saying “Don’t Go Yet,” Cabello has had a pretty eventful end of 2021, so it’s no wonder why she’s taking this time to unplug. In case you forgot, Cabello’s social media break comes a little over a month since she and Shawn Mendes announced their split after two years together on Nov. 17.

In the joint statement posted to their Instagram stories a week before Thanksgiving, the exes said, “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Instagram/@Camila_Cabello

While she hasn’t posted much about the break up since, the “Havana” singer made sure to thank her fans in a heartfelt IG post on Thanksgiving for sending her “love.”

2022 will be here sooner than you know it, and so will Camila Cabello’s presumed return to social media. Until then, let’s hope she gets the much-needed social media detox she deserves.