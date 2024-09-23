Camila Fans Think She Shaded Sabrina During Her Latest Concert

Everyone’s favorite musical love triangle just got even spicier. Shortly after a trio of live performances from Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, and Shawn Mendes shook the VMAs with allusions to the singers’ past romantic entanglement, Cabello seemed to add even more shade to the situation during her set at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 20. Fans noticed that Cabello skipped over a telling lyric, and made a face to the crowd instead of singing a word associated with Carpenter.

At the festival, Cabello sang “Señorita.” That song, which is a duet with Cabello’s ex Shawn Mendes, has become pretty charged since Cabello’s breakup with Mendes. It became even shadier when Cabello got to the second verse. The original lyrics go: “You say we're just friends / But friends don't know the way you taste.” However, Cabello notably did not sing the word “taste.” She made the choice even more blatant by pointing at her closed lips and giving a little side-eye at that moment.

Fans immediately took this as a jab at Carpenter, who had just released her single “Taste” a month earlier. “Taste” is widely theorized to be about Mendes and Cabello rekindling their romance after Mendes briefly dated Carpenter. Cabello refusing to sing the word seems to be her acknowledging the song’s inspiration.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although this messy love triangle went down back in early 2023, it’s recently been revived by all three participants releasing music inspired by the entanglement. Cabello’s album C,XOXO includes several songs reminiscing about a recent on-and-off relationship, as does Mendes’ new self-titled project. And most telling of all, Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet lifted the veil on her perspective of a boyfriend who sneakily starts things back up with his ex.

Now that all three singers are opening up about this situation in their music — and at the same time, as well — it sounds like the tea will keep flowing.