Camila Confirmed Her New Song Is About The Messy Fifth Harmony Breakup

Song lyrics tend to have deeper meanings attached, and Camila Cabello is no stranger to putting details of her personal life in her songs. The “Havana” singer released her third album, Familia, on April 8 with 12 tracks, including the singles “Don’t Go Yet” and “Bam Bam.” But one song in particular seems to bring up a bit of mess from her past. Cabello shed light on her song “Psychofreak,” featuring WILLOW (aka Willow Smith), revealing a connection to her split from former group Fifth Harmony.

In the second verse of the song, Cabello sings, “Everybody says they miss the old me, I been on this ride since I was fifteen, I don’t blame the girls for how it went down, down.” Fans of Fifth Harmony will remember the group’s roots on the singing competition show The X Factor, where they finished third in the second season in 2012. Cabello was 15-years-old at the time, so the lyrical reference is pretty clear.

The pop group went on to produce hits like “Work from Home” and “Worth It” before Cabello announced her departure from the group in 2016 to focus on her solo career. It wasn’t long before the rest of the group decided to go on an indefinite hiatus to pursue solo paths in 2018. Cabello remains in contact with her former group members, Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui.

In an interview with Reuters about Familia, she said, “We have been like supportive of each other through like DMs and stuff … I’m like in a in a really good place with them.” She also confirmed the lyrics, “I don’t blame the girls for how it went down” is about Fifth Harmony. “That song is basically about anxiety and all of the different things that have made up like my journey with anxiety and starting off really young in the industry,” she said.

The pieces of the puzzle are coming together on Cabello’s inspiration for her album. Furthermore, several tracks on the album are supposedly about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes. In an interview with Billboard, the artist admitted Familia “is inspired by my relationships: My relationships to my family, my relationships to my friends, my relationship to my partner…” Listen to the full album for all the feels.