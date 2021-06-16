This Celeb-Loved Body Scrub Made Me Feel Like A Kardashian

In Elite Daily's I Tried series, we put celebrities’ favorite products, recipes, and routines to the test to show you what living like your fave star is really like. In this piece, we test out the celeb-loved C & The Moon Malibu Made Body Scrub.

From clothing lines to workouts to cosmetics, it seems everything the Kardashians touch — OK, promote on Instagram — turns to pure gold. While I’m not usually one to get suckered into social media fads, when I saw Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kris Jenner all raving about the C & The Moon Malibu Made Body Scrub, I have to admit, I was intrigued. Luckily, I got the chance to try the product for myself, and I was excited to see whether a little bit of skin TLC could transform me into a glowing, Kardashian-esque goddess.

In case you’ve been taking a social media detox (respect), you might have missed all the buzz about what appears to be one of the Kardash krew’s favorite body scrubs. Kim called it the “best scrub ever” on Instagram, Khloé posted a video of her smearing the shimmery sugar product all over her skin, and Kris listed it as one of her favorite products in a Poosh article.

While yes, the fam is notorious for telling (and selling) fans their beauty hacks, this one didn’t involve drinking avocado or putting it on my face, so I was feeling good about this particular experiment. And if that wasn’t enough to convince me to give it a try, January “I have the best skin ever” Jones also uses this scrub. So like, what was I waiting for?

Money. It turns out, I was waiting for money. At $64 a pop for a 12 oz jar, this isn’t a casual purchase, especially since you can snag a cheaper scrub on Amazon for a fraction of the cost. Still, considering the brand was willing to gift me a jar for review purposes, I figured it wouldn’t hurt to give the pricey product a try.

The Product

Courtesy of Rachel Varina

The Malibu Made Body Scrub was founded by birth doula Carson Meyer, who wanted a formula that didn’t use harsh chemicals. As someone who gravitates toward eco-friendly and non-drying products, I was pretty hyped for the scrub to arrive.

TBH, I was initially a little disappointed when I got it. At first glance, it kinda seemed like any other scrub. Granted, it came in a cute container and I could actually pronounce *almost* all of the organic ingredients listed on the label (which is pretty impressive), but other than that, nothing about it screamed “this is worth $64.”

But then I opened the jar.

I knew it was going to smell good — according to Us Weekly, Jones said her skin “smells like a cookie” when she uses it — but I wasn’t prepared for how freaking good it would smell. It was like all the best baked goods mixed into one. My mouth watered as I inhaled the scent over and over again, and my dog ran over and tried to lick the container with a wild look in her eye. After fighting her away, I ate a cookie so I wouldn’t be tempted to shovel handfuls of the scrub into my mouth and headed to the shower to test it out.

The Scrubbing

Courtesy of Rachel Varina

The directions on the jar told me to scrub my body “lovingly” while using the product, so I figured this was the perfect time for a little self-care. I lit some incense, poured myself a glass of wine, grabbed another cookie, and played some lo-fi hip-hop before stepping into my steamy shower. It’s called being thorough, look it up.

After standing in the water and groaning for a few minutes, I reached for a handful of the scrub. Downside: It immediately got under my nails, which felt a little gross, and it wasn’t as easy to scoop as other scrubs, but as soon as I started rubbing it in a circular motion on my arm, I could practically feel the dead skin falling off my body. The steam of the shower mixed with the scent of the scrub and incense created a warm, cozy environment as I continued to scoop and scrub the mixture all over my body.

The Results

Courtesy of Rachel Varina

As soon as I stepped out of the shower, I could tell this product was different than the $5 scrub that was growing mold in the corner of my tub. My skin was lustrous and silky, almost like I had drenched it in a high-end lotion. I quickly wrapped myself in a robe and locked myself in my bedroom so my dog wouldn’t lick off all the delicious-smelling oil that I envisioned seeping into my skin.

Despite being smooth all over, my skin didn’t feel sticky or slimy afterward — it just felt clean and nourished. This, plus the wine and two cookies, had me feeling pampered AF as I scrolled through Instagram and lounged on my bed, savoring the afterglow of my relaxing shower.

Final Thoughts

Courtesy of Rachel Varina

A few hours later, my skin was still baby-soft and I was surprised by how hydrated my legs felt, even though I only used a very small amount of scrub (think less than the size of a quarter) on my whole body. I couldn’t stop smelling my arm (neither could my dog), and my husband commented on how silky I felt before asking if I baked cookies, since a sweet vanilla scent followed me from room to room.

Yes, the price tag is higher than your average scrub, but this is a luxury product — and using it made me feel luxurious. Even though I might not reach for it every time I shower (ya girl is on a budget, after all), any time my skin is in need of some extra nourishment or I feel like I’m lacking in the self-care department (like if I lose a diamond earring in the ocean and need to calm down), I’ll be sure to use the scrub as a special pick-me-up.