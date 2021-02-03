Anyone who follows the Kardashian-Jenner clan knows Kourtney Kardashian is a major wellness fanatic — just think back to that Keeping Up with the Kardashians episode when Scott Disick tried to throw out all her organic goods. From her eating plans to her intensive workouts to her Poosh website, Kourt is super vocal about sharing her wellness beliefs with fans. While you might assume copying a Kardashian's regimen is way too expensive for the average person, that's not (always) the case. To prove it, I tried Kourtney Kardashian's keto avocado smoothie recipe with a few tweaks to make it accessible for non-famous folks.

Normally, I'm more of a fruit smoothie kind of gal since I have a ~massive~ sweet tooth and prefer to enjoy smoothies without having to taste bitterness from green vegetables. But I'm also aware of the many benefits of green smoothies, from clearing your skin to boosting hydration. I deal with dullness and dry skin during the winter, so when Kourtney unveiled her favorite avocado smoothie recipe on Poosh — and said it only took 10 minutes to make — I knew I needed to reconsider hopping on the green smoothie train.

Here's how it went for me:

1. The Recipe

Courtesy of Abby Monteil

Here's the full list of ingredients:

1 organic avocado, pitted and peeled

1 cup of macadamia milk

of macadamia milk 1/4 teaspoon of MCT oil

of MCT oil 1 scoop of vanilla bone broth protein powder

2 drops of Stevia

1 stick of BrainON

Kourt's recipe features several ingredients you might not have lying around in your pantry, but I was still able to find almost everything at the grocery store. I did make two deviations: First, I used oat milk instead of macadamia milk, since it's much harder to find the latter in a typical produce section and the process of actually making your own takes at least a few hours. I also chose to exclude BrainOn, a powdered nutritional extract stick, since it was impossible for me to find IRL and I wasn't down to spend $45.95 on the 30-pack that was available online. So, with those changes, here's what I used to make a more accessible version of Kourt's smoothie:

1 avocado, pitted and peeled

1 cup of oat milk

1/4 teaspoon of MCT oil

1 packet of vanilla broth protein powder

2 drops of Stevia

2. The Prep

Courtesy of Abby Monteil

Preparing the smoothie is super easy. First, peel and pit your avocado, measure out your MCT oil and milk, then add all of those ingredients into a blender along with your protein powder and two drops of Stevia. Then, just blend all the ingredients together for a few minutes until it's smooth, and voila! Doing all this took less than five minutes, which was a relief, since I was hungry after a quick yoga session.

Once it was all blended together, I was surprised by the appearance of the smoothie. Rather than having a light green appearance like many avocado smoothies do, it more closely resembled the thick, foamy lattes I get from Starbucks.

3. The Results

Courtesy of Abby Monteil

Despite my aversion to most green smoothies, this one was pretty good. The vanilla protein and Stevia gave this smoothie a light sweetness, and the creamy texture from the avocado instantly refreshed me after my mini-workout. The only problem: Even after the smoothie was fully blended, there was still some avocado pulp floating around in it. It didn't make the drink taste much different, but the teeny bits of avocado grit in my teeth and at the back of my throat were a little irritating. So, make sure your avocado is as ripe as possible before blending it up to hopefully avoid my mistake.

Final Thoughts

Taste and texture aside, the most surprising aspect of this smoothie was how it made me feel. I ended up making and drinking it two days in a row. Each time, it instantly gave me a little burst of energy, which avocados are known to do, thanks to the healthy fats and vitamin B in them. The smoothie is also chock-full of vitamin E and vitamin C, which I think is what helped make my skin look a little brighter.

Since my version of Kourt's smoothie is pretty affordable and very simple to make, I could definitely see myself turning to it whenever I want a quick, liquid snack. But if I suddenly start telling people "ABCDEFG," I'll know I've taken my emulation of Kourtney a little too far.

