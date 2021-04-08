A Kim Kardashian Skin Care Line May Be Coming Soon

While you can pretty much fill your entire life with Kardashian-Jenner products at this point, another brand may be joining their empire soon. In an unsurprising but still exciting move, Kim Kardashian filed trademarks for a skin care line on March 30. At this point, she's truly playing collect them all when it comes to patents.

While the 40-year-old already has impressive lines of makeup, fragrance, and shapewear, she's clearly not done yet. Kardashian's patent for SKKN by KIM covers everything from skin care to hair care to nail products and more. But, this isn't totally out of nowhere. After beauty conglomerate Coty took a 20% stake in KKW Beauty in the beginning of January 2021, Business of Fashion reported that there were plans to launch a skin care line in 2022. So, it's likely SKKN by KIM will fall under her already-established beauty line.

As for what to expect, Kardashian might be taking inspiration from her beauty routine. Salicylic acid and sulfur are some of her go-to ingredients, and alongside her break-out treatments, collagen eye masks are another one of her staples. And, as she's frequently shared her journey with psoriasis, it wouldn't be surprising if Kardashian included some items targeting the condition.

This isn't the first Kardashian-Jenner skin care line, nor is it the only one in the works. Alongside the already beloved Kylie Skin, Kris Jenner filed patents for "Kris Jenner Skincare," "Kris Jenner Skin," and "Kris Jenner Beauty" on Feb 10. It looks like there may be lots of Kardashian-Jenner skin collaborations in the future. The hardest part of your beauty shopping may be which member of the family you want to support.

Celebrity skin care lines are all the rage these days — like the Telfar bags of businesses. Rihanna, Pharrell Williams, Jennifer Lopez, Millie Bobby Brown, Jessica Alba, Alicia Keys, and many more have all started their own beauty brands in recent years, and it doesn't look like the bubble will be popping any time soon.