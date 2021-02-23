Evidently, there'll never be enough celebrity beauty brands until every person you've ever heard of has one. Tired as they may seem, one celeb's latest endeavor is actually pretty exciting. The momager herself, Kris Jenner, might be starting her own beauty line. Although she hasn't released an official statement confirming or denying this new venture yet, signs point to a new Kardashian-Jenner-approved collection in the future.

On Feb. 10, Jenner filed trademarks for "Kris Jenner Skincare," "Kris Jenner Skin," and "Kris Jenner Beauty" under Jenner Communications Inc. The trademarks cover everything from hair to skin to makeup categories and products like false eyelashes, fragrances, and nail care, so it looks like the momager has a lot planned. And, this plan isn't totally out of left field. In October 2020, Jenner told WWD that she's "always dreamed of having [her] own brand" but that, at the time, things were "a bit busy" to launch an entirely new business. Maybe her scheduled has cleared up a bit in 2021.

Jenner, of course, isn't new to the beauty game. She had a large hand in the launch and continued success of Kylie Cosmetics. The mother and daughter started the brand together in 2015 and have seen it grow into the massive company it is now. In 2019, Jenner was even named the chief executive officer of her youngest daughter's beauty line. However, her beauty influence goes even deeper.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has collaborated with both Kylie's and Kim's beauty brands over the years. Back in 2018, she released her own "Momager" beauty collection with Kylie Cosmetics, which featured her face and quotes plastered all over eyeshadow and highlighter palettes, as well as lipsticks and lip glosses. A Kris Jenner-specific beauty brand could mean you'll be able to fill your entire beauty counter with iconic Jenner moments.

The Kardashian-Jenners are serious business moguls. Between Kim's shapewear brand SKIMS and KKW Beauty, Kylie's Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, Kendall's 818 tequila brand, Khloé's Good American clothing line, and Kourtney's Poosh, there's pretty much no market this family hasn't had their hands in. While celebrities often trademark their name in different ways so no one else can own them, I'm hopeful that Jenner has fully developed plans for a beauty empire up her sleeve.