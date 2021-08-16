BTS Is Finally Releasing Their ‘MOTS ON:E’ Concert DVD, So Here's What To Know

Good news, ARMYs! Almost a year after BTS performed their Map Of The Soul ON:E virtual concert last October, the group is finally releasing their full two-day performance on DVD. It was a one-of-a-kind show featuring new songs, solo tracks, and sub-unit stages, which is why everyone has been itching to rewatch it. Since it’ll likely sell out due to high demand, I suggest purchasing your copy of BTS' Map Of The Soul ON:E DVD ASAP.

When BTS dropped their Map Of The Soul: 7 album in February 2020, ARMYs held their breath in excitement over the band’s inevitable tour announcement because they’d get to see the group perform their new songs live for the first time. However, BTS’ 2020 tour was postponed amid the pandemic, leaving them with no other option than to go virtual. The group performed a few of their MOTS: 7 tracks during their Bang Bang Con online concert that June, but it wasn’t until October that fans got to witness most of their latest songs performed live in their full glory.

Their Map Of The Soul ON:E show turned out to be one of the best concert experiences ever. For one, their setlist was stacked with throwback songs, new hits, solo tracks, and sub-unit performances. The group also included a ton of special effects and stage props that they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to incorporate live.

Now, fans can relive the experience through BTS' Map Of The Soul ON:E DVD. Check out all the details about the release below.

BTS’ Map Of The Soul ON:E DVD Release Date

Fans will just have to wait a little longer until they can get their hands on BTS’ latest DVD. The standard edition will be available beginning on Thursday, Sept. 9, while the Blu-Ray version will drop on Oct. 12. Watch a preview of the DVD below.

How to Pre-Order BTS’ Map Of The Soul ON:E DVD

Just like all of BTS’ previous DVDs, ARMYs will be able to purchase Map Of The Soul ON:E on the Weverse Shop, which is the ultimate destination for the group’s merchandise. Both the standard and Blu-Ray versions of the DVD will be up for pre-order on Aug. 17 at 11 a.m. KST (that’s 10 p.m. ET).

BTS’ Map Of The Soul ON:E DVD Merch

The standard version will come in a red package with three discs, plus a hologram photo ticket set, photocard, and photobook.

Meanwhile, the Blu-Ray version will come in a black package with three discs, plus a photobook, photo stand, postcard set, and photocard.

ARMYs, this is one DVD you won’t want to miss!