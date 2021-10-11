Halloween
Jimin of BTS at a 2021 press conference for "Butter."

Love BTS’ Jimin? These 5 Halloween Costume Ideas Will Light Up Your Universe

They're super easy to try.

By Michele Mendez
Since their debut in 2013, BTS has become one of the most highly-anticipated groups on any red carpet. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have experimented with just about every aesthetic out there, making their next outfit anyone’s guess. Take Jimin, for example. At the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards, he opted for a metallic bomber jacket layered on top of a striped tee and red scarf. Then, at 2020 Grammys, he switched things up by wearing a black, floor-length trench coat paired with a grey turtleneck and hoop earrings. His music video outfits have been just as unpredictable. Since he’s rocked so many iconic looks through the years, it’d be cool to replicate at least one of them for your next Halloween party. Below are five DIY BTS Jimin costumes that are both doable and (most importantly) affordable.

1. Jimin’s Red “Butter” Tracksuit

BTS’ “Butter” music video broke several YouTube and Guinness World Records since it garnered over 108 million views in 24 hours. That means if you pick an outfit from the video for your Halloween costume this year, someone you know will probably recognize it instantly. For a stylish and comfortable pick, rock Jimin’s red tracksuit. Although it may look like an ordinary gym outfit, what really gives it the Jimin touch is the purple hair.

First, you’ll need a red workout jacket, preferably one with white stripes on the sides. This option from Adidas is a little pricey, however, you can reuse it and get your full money’s worth.

Adicolor Classics Beckenbauer Prime Blue Track Jacket
Adidas
$80

Next, look for a pair of red gym shorts that have white stripes along the sides. Thankfully, Adidas has a red pair of shorts for just $35 that will go perfectly with your jacket.

Men's Adidas 3-Stripe Fleece Shorts
Kohl's
$35

Jimin’s actual Gucci T-shirt is available for $480. But if you’re like me and don’t have that much to splurge on a single piece of clothing, opt for something similar. Levi’s has a white T-shirt with rainbow lettering for $17 that does the trick.

Lexi's x Pride Community Men's T-Shirt
TILLYS
$17

Now, for the most important part: Jimin’s hair. In the “Butter” MV, you can see Jimin’s blonde ‘do has a slightly purple finish for a multicolored effect. If you want to go all out, buy a blonde wig, then spray paint it purple, or keep your natural hair and use hair color spray to temporarily dye your hair.

L'Oreal Paris Temporary Hair Color Spray
Amazon
$10

2. Jimin’s Mesh Moment

If you’re looking for something more elaborate, try putting together Jimin’s mesh outfit from the “Butter” MV. You’ll need to layer different types of clothing and accessories, like a sheer top, white turtleneck, and chain necklace. He also had multicolored hair for this look, so you’ll want to bring back that purple hairspray.

Begin with a baggy mesh top.

DAZY Drop Shoulder Mesh Top
SHEIN
$8

Pair it with a white turtleneck. This one from Amazon is just $20.

Nasperee Women's Sleeveless Mock Turtleneck Tank Top
AMAZON
$20

Then, find a pair of black leather shorts.

Ellamae Black Leather Shorts
JING
$21

Accessorize with a silver chain necklace.

Simple Chain Necklace
SHEIN
$3

Complete the look with purple and blue hairspray.

L'Oreal Paris Temporary Hair Color Spray
Amazon
$10

3. Jimin’s All-Denim ‘Fit

Considering how successful BTS’ “Dynamite” was, I had to include at least one look from the MV. I chose Jimin’s denim outfit because it’s the easiest to replicate. All it requires is a denim jacket, ripped jeans, a white T-shirt, a pair of green-tinted glasses, and dangling earrings. Of course, you don’t need to get the accessories if you just want the basic outfit, but they’re definitely an option.

First, you’ll want a denim jacket. The one below from Old Navy is $45.

Classic Ripped Light-Wash Jean Jacket
Old Navy
$45

You’ll also want some ripped jeans.

Mid-Rise Skinny Jeans
Target
$25

Next, purchase some green-tinted glasses with a rectangular frame.

Acrylic Frame Sunglasses
SHEIN
$5

Finally, you’ll just need some silver dangling earrings.

Cross Drop Dangle Earrings
SEARS
$29

4. Jimin’s ‘70s Look

BTS’ “Dynamite” era gave fans so many looks to swoon over. For example, when the group performed their hit single during a September 2020 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimin wore a ‘70s-inspired outfit complete with a yellow dress shirt, aviator sunglasses, and flare jeans. If you want to go for more of an old-school look this Halloween, this one should do.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Start by buying a simple yellow button-down shirt.

Solid Colored Button-Down
Light In The Box
$16

Then, you’ll want some dark, flared jeans, though any other finish will do.

Bexley Flare Jeans
ALTAR'D STATE
$70

As for the accessories, these aviator glasses from Amazon are perfect. They’re only $4 and look so similar to Jimin’s.

Colored Sunglasses
AMAZON
$4

5. Jimin’s “Permission To Dance” Outfit

This list wouldn’t be complete without including one of Jimin’s looks from BTS’ “Permission To Dance” MV. Toward the end of the video, he wore a gorgeous white studded jacket paired with a white T-shirt, jeans, brown belt, and silver necklace, making it a simple look to try and replicate.

You can match with Jimin by buying this white studded biker jacket.

Super Cool Rivets Denim Biker Jacket
MODA SHARP
$37

Get a pair of washed out jeans, like this $27 pair from SHEIN.

SHEIN Basics Zipper Fly Boyfriend Jeans
SHEIN
$27

Attach a brown belt around your waist.

Reversible Faux-Leather Belt
OLD NAVY
$20

Add some flair with a silver necklace.

Simple Chain Necklace
SHEIN
$3

Lastly, consider buying a short black wig to cut and style like Jimin does.

Black Cosplay Wig
LIGHT IN THE BOX
$15

If you have several Halloween costumes in mind, let the rest of BTS’ members deliver plenty of inspo.