BTS' "Permission To Dance" Choreography Is More Meaningful Than You Thought

BTS has another hit on their hands! On Friday, July 9, the septet dropped their “Butter” physical CD, featuring their No. 1 single of the same name, as well as a never-before-heard song called “Permission to Dance,” which Ed Sheeran co-wrote. The guys released a music video for their latest track as well that’s got fans talking on Twitter. Out of all the details included in the new visual, ARMYs love the sign language in BTS' "Permission To Dance" choreography the most.

BTS gave fans a preview of the song on July 6 by sharing a 30-second teaser video. The clip began with Suga at a laundromat reading a newspaper about the pandemic being over next year. “2022: THE BEGINNING OF A NEW ERA GOODBYE COVID-19,” the headline read. As he made his way over to the other members, the camera panned out to reveal BTS was in the middle of a desert wearing denim outfits, bandanas, leather boots, and cowboy hats.

Fans were already in love with the group’s concept, and now that their "Permission To Dance" video has arrived in full, they’re eating it up even more. They appreciate how the MV features a diverse cast from all walks of life. When everyone came together to dance at the end of the video, the message behind the song was clear: Music helps bring people together.

Fans were also blown away to discover there’s sign language in BTS' "Permission To Dance" choreography. According to a translation by @BOMHARU1230 on Twitter, the choreography “incorporates international sign language that means ‘fun’ ‘dance’ and ‘peace’. Scratching their body while raising the thumb and slightly bending the rest of the fingers means ‘fun’. Moving 2 fingers side to side on top of the palm of the other hand as a stage represents ‘dancing’ and lastly making ‘V’ sign means ‘peace.’”

Check out ARMYs’ reactions once they saw this part of BTS’ choreography:

The guys are set to give their debut TV performance of the song during their two-night takeover on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on July 13 and 14. In the meantime, you can watch the boys perform it at the end of their “A Butterful Getaway” comeback special on YouTube.

Stay tuned, ARMYs!