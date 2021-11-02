Here’s How To Pre-Order BTS’ 2022 Season’s Greetings

ARMYs, get ready to add another piece of BTS merch to your collection because on Sunday, Oct. 31, the group announced their 2022 Season’s Greetings. The septet releases the package each December to celebrate the upcoming new year. It usually brings a DVD, desk calendar, planner, and a number of other exciting goodies, making it the perfect holiday gift for fans. Since it’ll likely sell out, here’s everything you need to know about BTS’ 2022 Season’s Greetings to make sure you snag a copy early.

Besides all the merch, another reason fans love BTS’ Season’s Greetings is that the members change their concept each year. It’s always exciting to see which style they choose for their newest release. For example, their 2019 Season’s Greetings featured them in pastel-colored clothing, and the following year, they switched things up by wearing a mix of polo shirts, jeans, and sweaters. In 2021, they opted for a retro look that matched their “Dynamite” era.

Now, BTS’ latest concept is “Star Turned Villain.” In their first teaser, the guys rock different looks inspired by the imaginative theme. RM is a mad scientist, Jin is a shadow hacker, Suga is a gray pianist, J-Hope is a mystic strategist, Jimin is an alley cat, V is a fate reader, and Jungkook is an action-taker. In a second teaser, they all wear rockstar outfits, making BTS’ 2022 Season’s Greetings one of their most fun concepts yet.

If you’re planning on buying it, check out all the details surrounding BTS’ 2022 Season’s Greetings below.

BTS’ 2022 Season’s Greetings Release Date

ARMYs, you only have to wait a few more weeks to get BTS’ 2022 Season’s Greetings because the package drops on Thursday, Dec. 9.

BTS’ 2022 Season’s Greetings Teasers

BTS’ first 2022 Season’s Greetings teaser arrived on Oct. 31. In the clip, the members play the roles of different characters to fit their “Star Turned Villain” concept.

Their second teaser, which dropped on Nov. 2, was equally as playful and was edited in the format of a “Breaking News” broadcast with the corresponding headline, “SUPER STAR BTS, DIFFERENT FACES.” In the beginning, the members rocked colorful outfits that ranged from cozy sweaters to retro suits. Then, toward the middle, they switched to a grunge aesthetic by wearing rockstar outfits, complete with bandanas, skinny jeans, and fake face tattoos.

BTS’ 2022 Season’s Greetings Details

BTS’ 2022 Season’s Greetings will come with so much merch. The standard version that costs $43 will bring an Outbox, photobook, desk calendar, diary, diary sticker, tattoo sticker, digital code card (making video), tabloid poster set, ID photo set, postcard set, photocard set, memo pad, and paper magnet. Meanwhile, their $58 2022 Season’s Greetings brings everything listed previously, plus a wall calendar.

BTS’ 2022 Season’s Greetings Pre-Order Info

So, how can you get your hands on BTS’ 2022 Season’s Greetings? You can pre-order the package on their official Weverse Shop starting on Nov. 2. Just download the Weverse Shop app and click on either BTS’ global or U.S. artist shop. Then, go to their “products” tab and find their 2022 Season’s Greetings. You can purchase their standard Season’s Greetings package or their Season’s Greetings and wall calendar combo.

ARMYs, this is one piece of BTS merch you’ll definitely want to own!