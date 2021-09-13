BTS' Snubs In Fan-Voted Categories At The VMAs Had ARMYs Pissed

ARMYs have a track record of helping BTS win fan-voted categories at award shows, so when BTS didn’t win Song of the Year and Best Pop at the 2021 VMAs, fans were shocked. They couldn’t believe that they didn’t vote enough to help the septet come out on top. In May 2017, ARMYs reportedly even tweeted 300 million times to ensure BTS won Top Social Artist at the BBMAs. Due to all the history they’ve made on social media, BTS' Song of the Year snub at the 2021 VMAs didn’t make sense to ARMYs.

More to come...