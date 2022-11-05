Bryce Hall Confirmed His Ex Addison Rae Blocked Him By Crying On TikTok

Former flames Bryce Hall and Addison Rae can’t seem to stop beefing. You thought the drama was over when they broke up last year? Think again. The on-again, off-again couple split back in March 2021, but they are still stirring the pot in their latest social media feud. On Nov. 3, Hall posted a TikTok calling Rae out for blocking him on Twitter and paired it with a hilarious sound from Kim Kardashian.

Keeping up with Hall and Rae is a lot. The TikTok famous couple go back all the way to fall of 2019, when rumors of their romance first bubbled up. When they went Instagram official with a New Year’s Eve kiss in 2020, they became TikTok’s hottest couple. In January 2020, they mutually decided they were better as friends, but that didn’t last too long. They appeared to be hanging out again in the summer, and officially got back together with a couple’s costume on Halloween. Things got messy when Hall was accused of cheating on Rae with another girl in Feb. 2021. He denied the cheating rumors, but that didn’t save the relationship. They unfollowed each other on Instagram in April 2021, and that was pretty much the last of it, until now.

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Fast forward to Nov. 3, Hall shared a TikTok of himself with an audio of Kim Kardashian saying, “He blocked me! What a f*cking loser! Literally, what a f*cking loser,” and a screenshot of Rae’s Twitter account showing that he’s blocked. Hall captioned the video, “First L of 2022.”

The TikTok influencer’s fake crying is throwing some serious shade, but the whole video pokes fun at Rae for blocking him. In case you were curious, the sound from Kim K was from a 2018 KUWTK episode after she discovered Tristan Thompson blocked her on Instagram. Kim unfollowed Thompson when she found out he cheated on Khloé, and in return, he blocked her.

The Hall vs. Rae drama is so real, and apparently it’s still not over. But while Hall is currently single, Rae is booed up with her boyfriend Omer Fedi, so don’t expect this TikTok drama to rekindle anything.