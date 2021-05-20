If you’ve been waiting for Addison Rae’s debut album to drop, get excited. It’s coming so soon. In a May 19 interview with E!, the star shared so many juicy details about her upcoming release. Get this: Addison Rae said her new album is inspired by her relationship with Bryce Hall (at least in part), who she dated from November 2020 to March 2021. Their breakup is still fresh on her mind, so Rae couldn’t help but use it to fuel her songwriting process.

Fans got their first taste of Rae’s music when she released her debut single, “Obsessed,” on March 19. As you can probably tell by the title, the song is about the TikTok star being “obsessed” with herself. At the time, Rae revealed a conversation she had with an ex-boyfriend sparked the idea for the track. “I had dropped off my ex-boyfriend at his house... He looked at me and was like, 'I'm obsessed with you.' And I was like, 'Me too.' And I didn't really mean that. It was kind of an accident,” Rae said during a March 22 interview on The Zane Lowe Show. “But he was like, 'Oh, are you obsessed with yourself?' And I was like, 'You know what? I should be.” Rae has only been in one public relationship since gaining fame on TikTok in 2019, so of course, all of her fans thought she was talking about Hall.

Now, in her newest interview with E!, Rae opened up even more about how Hall inspired her upcoming music. "My album is pretty much just going to be experiences that I've gone through or feelings that I've had and just different mindsets that I've kind of been in over the past year,” Rae shared, adding she’ll get real about her love life on her record. "That relationship was such a big part of my life and, you know, that part's past. It's still experiences and memories that are still pretty fresh on my mind, and I feel that's been a lot of inspiration for me.”

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although Rae’s relationship with Hall, which she described as a “really impactful event” in her life, was her muse for some of her new songs, she said it’s not all her album is about.

“I think [my album will] surprise people a lot," Rae said. "We have so many different types of songs in the air that it's pretty crazy, and I'm so glad that I've gotten the chance to write on so many of my own songs and just being able to be really involved in the process.”

Fans can’t wait to hear what kind of surprises are featured on Rae’s debut album!