Not many people can boast over 80 million TikTok followers, and not many of those people become Netflix sensations — but Addison Rae just hit a major milestone, and her boyfriend couldn’t be prouder. Omer Fedi’s Instagram about Addison Rae’s Netflix debut is supportive, sweet, and confirmation (in case it wasn’t already obvious) that these two are totally a thing. “Me and my baby are both number 1 atm. I’m so so proud of her,” he wrote in an Instagram story on Aug. 29.

While Rae’s new movie, He’s All That, is the top trending movie on Netflix, Fedi co-produced The Kid LAROI’s “Stay,” which is currently number one on the Billboard Hot 100. “Wonder if we the first couple to ever do that with movie and a song?” Fedi continued. “Anyway love you babe.”

Fedi and Rae first sparked relationship rumors in June, when they were reportedly seen together at a Machine Gun Kelly show. A month later, Rae shared an Instagram story of herself kissing a mystery guy, and then, it was only a matter of days before the flirty comments started popping up. “I’m in love with u,” Fedi commented on an Aug. 5 photo. The couple went IG official on Aug. 21, when Fedi shared a mirror selfie with the caption, “She’s wearing the pants in the relationship.”

According to an Us Weekly source, Fedi and Rae have been dating since April 2021. “She’s very into him. She thinks he’s so cool and loves his music,” the insider said on Aug. 26, adding that the couple is “super into each other.” They also have a lot of mutual friends, including Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

The relationship comes after Rae’s March 2021 breakup from fellow TikToker Bryce Hall. The two had been dating on and off since 2019, but Rae confirmed they were over for good when she called him her “ex-boyfriend” in a March 2021 interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. The breakup was messy, to say the least: Fans speculated Hall had cheated, which he categorically denied before accusing Rae of cheating on him in a “Sway Life” Instagram video. Rae commented on the video and accused him of telling a “one-sided” story, which led to what seemed like a lot of back-and-forth subtweeting.

Things have been looking up for Rae ever since, though. She and Hall appear to be on better terms now — he even logged onto Twitter to compliment her performance in He’s All That — and, along with launching her acting career, she’s planning on releasing her debut album. Plus, as Fedi pointed out, she’s now one-half of a Gen Z power couple. No wonder he’s “so, so proud.”