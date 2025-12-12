Don’t get it twisted; Brooks Nader is definitely on Team Taylor. At a party for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 in New York City on Nov. 12, Nader was filmed having a seemingly flirty conversation with Dakota Mortensen, Taylor Frankie Paul’s ex and the father of her youngest son, Ever. The video made some fans think that a romance between Nader and Mortensen could be in the cards, but now, Nader is clearing up where she stands with the DadTok star.

After going viral for their conversation, Mortensen and Nader replied to one video about their flirty interaction. “Had no clue there were other povs 😂 wish me luck guys lol,” Mortensen commented. Nader replied to the TikTok, "These other povs are crazy 😭 🤣 🤣.”

But really, it sounds like their connection was short-lived. “I don't even know anything about him, nor did I ever speak to him again,” Nader, who’s a Samsung partner, tells Elite Daily. “That was literally just an in-person conversation at the Mormon Wives premiere because we love the girls, and we love Taylor. We love all the girls, Whitney [Leavitt], everyone, and so we were going to support them.”

When asked about any potential crossovers between Mormon Wives and Love Thy Nader, Nader kept her answer vague. “You never know,” she teased. “Stay tuned for all the crossovers.”

Jessi Draper Ngatikaura, another one of Mortensen’s co-stars, also commented on the rumors circulating him and Nader. “I didn't take it that way. I think Brooks is just a really friendly person,” she told Elite Daily in November. “I mean, she could have been flirting with me too. Who knows? Just kidding,” she added.

Seeing videos of the two reality stars chatting did slightly sway her opinion though. She added, “But I saw some of the videos and photos after, and I was like, ‘Oh, was that happening?’”

It sounds like whatever happened during their conversation, they have no plans to talk again — at least, not until a Mormon Wives and Love Thy Nader crossover happens.