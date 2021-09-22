The First Trailer For Netflix's Britney Spears Documentary Is Chilling

The #FreeBritney movement has been a huge part of Britney Spears’ fandom for years, but it wasn’t until 2021 that the general public started to really understand the gravity of the situation. At the beginning of the year, The New York Times released a documentary chronicling Spears’ ongoing conservatorship, which began in 2008, and Framing Britney Spears immediately became a must-watch movie. Now that it appears Spears’ legal team is making some headway toward ending the conservatorship, Netflix is providing another deep dive into the situation. Here’s what fans can expect from Netflix’s Britney Vs Spears, because it sounds even more intense than the previous doc.

Most of the details about Britney Vs Spears are being kept under wraps, but we do know filmmaker Erin Lee Carr has been working on the doc for over a year. Netflix dropped a brief teaser for the film on Tuesday, Sept. 21, which featured a recorded phone call made by Spears to a lawyer back in January 2009, which would have been a few months after her father, Jamie Spears, was granted a conservatorship over her personal affairs and finances. The conservatorship has persisted to this day, prompting many fans of the pop star to speculate she is being restricted by this ongoing legal arrangement against her will. The Britney Vs Spears clip adds fuel to this fire, sharing audio of Spears requesting to eliminate her conservatorship.

Spears herself has shared mixed reactions to the exploding public interest in her legal affairs. She said she didn’t watch Framing Britney Spears in its entirety, but wasn’t a fan of how she was portrayed from what she had seen of it. However, she has also expressed her gratitude for the #FreeBritney movement and celebrated recent legal wins with fans. She has yet to speak publicly about the upcoming Netflix doc.

Britney Vs Spears Trailer

The trailer for the documentary teases new information about Spears’ conservatorship. What that info is remains to be seen.

Along with the trailer, Netflix also shared a poster for the documentary.

Britney Vs Spears Release Date

The documentary’s release date seems to have been strategically planned. The new movie will premiere on Netflix on Tuesday, Sept. 28, which is the day before Spears’ next scheduled court appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 29.