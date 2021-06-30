Britney Spears Told The Paparazzi To Leave Her TF Alone On IG

In the words of Chris Crocker: Leave Britney alone! No, but really. Britney Spears wants to be left alone… by the paparazzi, at least. Despite the criticism tabloids and paps faced in the wake of the New York Times’ Framing Britney Spears documentary (released in February on Hulu) — which highlighted the role sensationalized media played in the pop singer’s 2008 mental health crisis — not much has changed. Britney Spears’ Instagram asking paparazzi to stop following her said what needed to be said.

Spears has been dealing with a lot for the last 13 years. For those who don’t know much about the #FreeBritney campaign, Framing Britney Spears was an introduction to the 39-year-old singer’s legal battle to end her conservatorship. After Spears experienced a mental health crisis in 2008, the legal guardian arrangement was set in place by the court; she’s basically had no control over her life ever since. But, aside from the conservatorship case, the documentary focused on the role the media played in Spears’ mental health situation. From toxic cover-story gossip to intrusive paps watching her every move, the pop star was a victim of the press, according to the doc.

The fact that Framing Britney Spears, a film presented in part by the New York Times, is seemingly another display of the media’s infatuation with Spears is not lost on the musician. Back in May, she took to Instagram to slam the “hypocritical” documentary. (But Spears has always been super vocal about her rocky relationship with the media, TBH — lest not forget her hit 2007 single “Piece of Me.”) She isn’t done standing up for herself, either. Spears’ June 30 Insta post criticized paps who have been following her while she’s on vacation in Hawaii. The disrespect is too real.

“It’s pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture,” Spears said in the post. She also wrote that the paps “distort” her body in photos, which negatively affects her body image, adding: “It’s rude and it’s mean so paps kindly F*CK YOU AND F*CK OFF 💋💋💋 !!!!”

Just last week, Spears appeared in court, where she described her conservatorship as “abusive” and “traumatizing” in her testimony. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Spears’ team for any further comment on her testimony, but did not hear back.) She definitely deserves a peaceful vacation away from the drama. Let ‘em know, Brit!