Britney Got So Real About Her Therapy Sessions In A Hilarious IG Video

Britney Spears is giving her fans insight into one part of her conservatorship, but she’s making it so lighthearted. Since she was officially released from her conservatorship on Nov. 12, the singer has been opening up with candid posts about her life and experiences over the last 13 years. On Dec. 2, Britney Spears shared an Instagram video about therapy, and her skit is hilarious.

Spoofing her “forced therapy” sessions during her conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears, Spears’ Instagram video gave insight into the day-to-day drudgery. “Hi, so as your therapist today, I'm here to just ask you a couple of questions. I'm not here to trouble you; I just want you to be completely relaxed. You just relax. I'll do the work,” said Spears as she gazed into the camera. In the video, the pop star is wearing a pink crop top, low-cut jeans, and heels.

Spears continued, “I'm here to help you, key number one, so relax. Totally relax, lay down… everything's going to be fine. But the psychosis of what's going on in your head kind of goes into mine, too, so we just need to clear these blockages… I need to do my work for you to help you succeed.”

In a hilarious turn, Spears appears on the couch and portrays her perspective as the patient. “Yes, I'm feeling fine,” she said, changing her voice to a low monotone. “I had a great year. I had a great day.”

In the final portion of her video, the camera pans back to the “therapist,” who continues to ask questions about the patient’s welfare, like, “Are you breathing right? Are you eating well? Are you OK daily?”

You can watch her funny Instagram video below.

The “Toxic” singer captioned her post with an account of her therapy experiences. “As much therapy as I’ve had to do against my will … being forced to pay and listen to women telling me how they are going to further my success … it was a joy,” Spears joked.

“No really … 10 hours a day, 7 days a week … no lie … in this beautiful nation, it would only be fair for me to dedicate my life to skits to the wonderful therapist,” the singer continued revealing how often she was made to attend.

She ended her caption with a joyful message. “I genuinely thank you, dear sweet hearts, for your efforts !!! The end is me celebrating … it’s clearly OVER because my medication is working ‘Murica !!!! Pssss BALLS️ and KISS MY MOTHER F*CKING *SS,” she concluded.

Spears shared the video on her 40th birthday and got raving comments from other celebs, as well as kind birthday wishes. For example, Paris Hilton commented, “Happy birthday, beautiful! Love you!” Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus wrote “My new favorite hypnosis audio,” with a red heart emoji.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Considering her birthday was her first since the end of her conservatorship, Spears shared plenty of content showing off her celebrations. One video she shared showed a private plane trip, a cake shaped like a “B,” party favors, and more.

Her fiancé Sam Asghari also shared a sweet birthday tribute post on Instagram.

“I call you Lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world,” Asghari wrote alongside a picture of them kissing. “Everyday [sic] is your birthday, my queen Happy 1st birthday to my wife.”

Despite all of her hardships, it warms the heart to see Spears celebrating her freedom and getting in on some pure comedy while she’s at it.