Britney Says She Cried For Two Hours After Being Freed From Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears is expressing her gratitude for fans following her father’s removal from her conservatorship. For years, Spears’ most loyal fans have been proponents of the #FreeBritney movement, which paid off when her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended from her conservatorship on Sept. 29. The Britney Army has been celebrating ever since, and it seems Spears is doing the same. In fact, she’s so happy, she was moved to tears. Britney Spears says #FreeBritney support made her cry and TBH, same.

Spears took to Instagram on Oct. 4 with a video of her standing outside in an all white ensemble. Her coinciding caption was filled with gratitude for her new start. “#FreeBritney movement … I have no words,” she wrote. “Because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction!!!!!”

Spears went on to say the waterworks were all happy tears. “I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it … I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true !!!!!” she wrote.

If fan support has Spears feeling emotional, she’s about to shed a few more tears. Supportive comments instantly started rolling in on her post and fans were equally as thrilled about the verdict surrounding the conservatorship. Oh, and her fiancé Sam Asghari chimed in as well. “From a scale of 0-Britney how free are you?” he commented.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Following her post about the #FreeBritney movement, Spears proved just how free she really is. She jet set off on a luxurious vacation to the French Polynesia with her beau, and posted video snippets from their trip on Instagram.

Spears also posted a topless photo on Oct. 4, just as she has many times in the past few weeks. “Pssss you heard me … kiss it,” she cheekily captioned the post.

Some may say social media lacks authenticity, but Spears is keeping it real as ever, and appears to be living her best life.