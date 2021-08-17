Britney Got Real About Why She Likes Posing Topless On IG

Britney Spears has 33 million followers and counting on Instagram, and as the Princess of Pop, it’s understandable fans would want to watch her every move. Despite having a massive audience, Brit doesn’t seem to mind sharing just about ~everything~ online, and she’s been more transparent than ever as of late. Not only has she been completely candid about her ongoing legal battle to end her conservatorship, but she’s given more insight into her personal life than she has in years. Oh, and among her inspiring Insta quotes and flawless dancing videos, she’s begun incorporating topless photos into her feed. Some critics may have opinions about it, but Britney Spears explained her topless Instagram photos are a form of self-expression, and I’m so here for it.

Spears posted more than half a dozen topless photos to her Instagram page since July and has looked confident and happy in each one. As she explained in a lengthy post on Aug. 16, that’s because she is. The pop icon told fans that being a young performer made her self-conscious, but she’s grown to be very self-assured.

“Before I show you more pics of my body… I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin,” Spears said. “The immediate reaction to any woman who does this after shedding a layer is DAMN I FEEL BETTER.”

“I feel like performing made me too self conscious about my body,” Spears revealed. “Anyways I bet you’re wondering why I’d expose my body NOW... well it’s because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the [world] has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way !!!!” She went on to say she feels “lighter” after baring her body — like the way she was born into the world.

Amid her stressful conservatorship battle, in which she’s seeking to remove her father from being at the helm of her finances (and ultimately end the conservatorship altogether), Spears is focused on self-expression and self-love. Most importantly, Spears said her topless posts have made her feel “beautiful” and “enlightened.”

“I am a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form,” she added. “I’m not going to do topless pics for the rest of my life cause that would get boring but it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened !!!!”

While it came to question earlier this year whether Spears was running her accounts herself, the honesty and vulnerability of her recent posts seemingly confirm she’s the woman behind the screen.