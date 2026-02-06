This Bridgerton Season 4 Plot Hole Is Confusing Fans

Sophie and Benedict’s love story in Bridgerton Season 4 is giving fans all the feels — including some confusion. The latest installment of the show is based on the Julia Quinn novel, An Offer From a Gentleman, a re-telling of the the classic fairytale Cinderella.

So far, the series has been following the same essential plot: In Episode 1, Sophie — who was working as a maid in her step-mother’s house — snuck out to attend the Bridgertons’ masquerade ball. While there, she connected with Benedict (and they shared a kiss), but she left right at midnight, rushing out without realizing that she left one of her gloves with Benedict.

OK, so it’s not a glass slipper, but the similarities are apparent — and if the series follows the same storyline of Cinderella, it seems likely that the glove will be the key in Benedict identifying his mystery woman.

There is one potential plot hole, though. Later in the season, when Sophie’s secret rendez-vous was discovered by her employer and she was kicked out of the household, she made sure to pack the remaining glove with her. However, in Episode 2, Sophie made a quick getaway from her new house of employment (with Benedict’s help), seemingly leaving the all-important glove behind.

Fans were quick to point out the plot hole — questioning how Benedict will find Sophie without the glove. But it might not be too big of an issue. Sophie’s fellow maid, who later joined her at Bridgerton house, could have brought her belongings with her.

It’s also possible that Sophie grabbed her luggage off-camera — a theory that makes sense, considering audiences know she brought her coin purse to the Bridgerton house and that was not shown either.

Plus, there was already a moment in the series when Sophie left her mother’s necklace (the last thing she owns of her mother’s) in a drawer at Benedict’s cottage. Viewers never saw her pick it back up — leading some to think that she forgot it there — until she was shown wearing it later.

Of course, Benedict might not need to find the glove at all. He’s been drawing Sophie and the mysterious Lady in Silver from memory — maybe that artist’s eye will pick up on the similarities between them before her missing accessory comes into play.