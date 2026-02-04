Just as nothing escapes the observant gaze of Lady Whistledown, it’s impossible to get even the most minuscule detail past Bridgerton superfans. That’s why a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it costuming oversight in the Season 4 premiere has become such a big deal.

In the new season’s first episode, Violet Bridgerton invited the ton to dress in their most extravagant looks for her masquerade ball. While this event is pivotal in introducing Season 4’s main romance between Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek, it was an errant Band-Aid that stole the spotlight for some nit-picky viewers.

In Lady Araminta’s introduction scene, a small bandage is visible toward the top the countess’ left ear. A TikTok pointing out the period-inaccurate Band-Aid quickly went viral. The cover-up was likely meant to hide the piercing that actor Katie Leung has on her upper left ear, which would have also been seen as anachronistic to the early 1800s.

This isn’t the first time that Bridgerton fans have critiqued the series for tiny slip-ups. When the period drama first premiered in 2020, it was picked apart for several historical inaccuracies, ranging from anachronistic clothing to modern appliances and ads slipping into the background.

Leung has not commented on the Band-Aid yet, but she has defended her character of Lady Araminta, who appears to be this season’s main antagonist. “I think on the outside, everyone will see her as a villain. But as the actor playing the part of Araminta, I’ve had to find the nuances and complexity of her character,” Leung told Shondaland.

In Season 4’s Cinderella-esque storyline, Lady Araminta maps onto the trope of the wicked stepmother, who tries to prevent her stepdaughter Sophie from ever rising above her station as a maid.

“I would say that she is someone who has chosen to live with this scarcity mindset, which has informed her decisions,” the actor continued. “And it unfortunately does not bode well for her. I think that’s the case for many villains we see in stories, but the beauty of Araminta is that we do get to see the kind of vulnerable side and why she goes down this dark hole.”