Who Dies In Bridgerton Season 4? 3 Fan Theories

Every season of Bridgerton asks the same question: Who will be the diamond of the season? This time around, however, that question has been overtaken by a much darker one: Who will die this season? In teasers for Part 2 of Bridgerton Season 4, it’s clear that some main characters are dressed in mourning attire, prompting fan theories about an upcoming death.

The author of the Bridgerton novels, Julia Quinn, seemingly confirmed painful moments to come in Part 2, which will be released on Netflix on Feb. 26. “I can just say, get your tissues ready, because it’s rough,” Quinn told Us Weekly in an interview published Feb. 5. “When I visited the set, they were filming scenes and I saw a scene that was — at the same time incredibly joyful and just heart wrenching — so, yeah, you’re gonna need tissues for Part 2.”

While Quinn did not reveal what particular tragedy will befall the ton in Part 2, fans of the show have picked up some clues from costume design, BTS photos, and the source material (Quinn’s novels). Here are the three fan theories about Season 4’s mysterious death.

John Stirling

In the books, Francesca Bridgerton’s husband, John Stirling, passed away only two years after their wedding. After his death, John’s cousin, Michael Stirling, inherited the Earl of Kilmartin title. Francesca’s novel, When He Was Wicked, focuses on what her life looked life after becoming a widow — plus, how she found love with Michael.

The Netflix series has already changed this plot by gender-bending Michael for Michaela. But based on Francesca and Michaela’s obvious chemistry, it seems like the duo will still end up together. Unfortunately, that means John’s death is imminent.

While his death may not happen in Season 4, it’s a popular theory among fans, based on who exactly is dressed in mourning. In a BTS photo, Hannah Dodd (who plays Francesca), Luke Thompson (who plays Colin Bridgerton), and Nicola Coughlan (who plays Penelope Bridgerton) are all dressed in black. The Part 2 trailer also shows Violet Bridgerton in a mourning outfit. Since John is related to the Bridgerton family through marriage, the all-black outfits would be fitting for his death.

Marina Crane

Marina Crane (aka Marina Thompson) might be a throwback character from Season 1, but her story in the Bridgerton universe isn’t over yet. Reminder: Sir Phillip Crane married Marina in Season 1 after discovering that his brother got her pregnant before he died in the war.

In the novels, Eloise Bridgerton eventually found love with that same Sir Phillip after Marina died. Her death prompted Eloise to send Phillip a condolence letter, which kickstarts their correspondence.

In other words, Eloise and Phillip will only be able to connect after Mariana’s death. But that does not necessarily mean Marina will die in Season 4. While her death would set up Eloise’s love story, fans are unsure if the Bridgertons would dress in full mourning for Marina since they are not directly connected to her. It’s still technically possible since she was a distant cousin of the Featheringtons — who are now related to the Bridgertons via marriage — but less likely.

King George

King George is another possibility. Season 4 has already nodded to his death once. In Episode 2, Queen Charlotte denied Lady Danbury’s request to leave court and travel. She eventually revealed her reason for refusing her friend: fear over George’s health: “You cannot leave me here all alone. What happens when he dies?” she asked Lady Danbury, referring to her husband.

George’s declining health has been a component of all seasons of Bridgerton — and a focal point of the prequel series Queen Charlotte — but this specific moment was a clear way of foreshadowing his death. In the event of a royal death, societal etiquette would require members of the upper class (including the Bridgerton family) to dress in mourning.

While either John or Marina’s death would clearly pave the way for Season 5’s protagonist to find love, the king’s death would create some ambiguity in the Bridgerton universe — and that might be what showrunner Jess Brownell wants.

At the Season 4 premiere, she confirmed that Eloise and Francesca’s love stories are up next, but didn’t reveal what order they’d happen in. In a Jan. 30 interview with Glamour, she also said that Season 4 would not reveal the series’ next protagonist. “I think that there are some clues, but my guess is that it is not as black-and-white as last season. Personally, I thought it was really obvious that we were doing Benedict when he was like, ‘See you at the masquerade ball,’” she said. “But then I saw that people were still debating whether it was going to be his season or not. So I’m like, ‘I don’t know. I don’t know.’ I think it’s less clear than that, probably.”