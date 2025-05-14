The social season will continue on! Netflix has once again shown its favor for everyone’s favorite regency drama by giving Bridgerton an early renewal. And it’s not just one more season that’s confirmed, but two. Bridgerton is officially getting both Season 5 and Season 6, which seems like a pretty promising forecast for superfans hoping all eight of Julia Quinn’s romance novels will end up being adapted for the series.

Netflix made the announcement with a little help from the ton’s most trustworthy source of news: Lady Whistledown. The anonymous author informed her loyal readers in a note posted to the show’s social media: “Bridgerton shall return for Seasons 5 and 6. So celebrate accordingly.”

The missive also contained a long-awaited update on Season 4, with the revelation that the upcoming season will premiere sometime in 2026.

The fourth season will center on Benedict Bridgerton’s love story with Sophie Beckett, and given how Season 3 ended, it also seems likely that the new season will delve into Francesca’s romance with her husband John... and his cousin Michaela (who’s gender-swapped from the books).

So, who will take center stage in Seasons 5 and 6? It’s still early, but here are the theories that Bridgerton fans are talking about.

The Two New Leads Seem Clear

The Netflix series doesn’t exactly follow the order of Quinn’s novels —it notably switched things up by having Season 3 adapt Colin and Penelope’s story from Romancing Mister Bridgerton rather than Benedict and Sophie’s An Offer from a Gentleman romance, which comes before it in the book order.

However, it does seem like the leads for Seasons 5 and 6 are going to be middle daughters Eloise and Francesca. That’s mainly because the last two Bridgerton siblings — Hyacinth and Gregory — are still children in the show’s timeline.

The order of their stories is the real question. Eloise’s book To Sir Phillip, With Love is the fifth novel, and is followed by Francesca’s When He Was Wicked. But given how much the series has already adapted significant parts of When He Was Wicked, there’s a good chance Season 5 could be Francesca’s, with Eloise holding out even longer until Season 6.