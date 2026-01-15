Bridgerton Confirms The Leads For Seasons 5 & 6

The upcoming social seasons are all planned out. Although it’s rare for the Bridgerton team to reveal which character will be the focus of new seasons too far in advance, showrunner Jess Brownell just made a couple of big announcements. She confirmed which two Bridgerton siblings will have their stories told next, although she’s keeping the order a mystery for now.

Brownell made the big reveal in true Bridgerton fashion, sporting a pair of white pocket squares while attending the Season 4 premiere in Paris. The two pieces of cloth were embroidered with the letters E and F. The showrunner confirmed that this stood for Eloise and Francesca.

“Both characters with the initials on my pocket squares will get seasons in five and six,” Brownell told Deadline. “In what order? I can’t say.”

While the Bridgerton TV series hasn’t always followed the order of Julia Quinn’s romance novels, Eloise and Francesca are the subject of the fifth and sixth books, so this confirmation makes sense. However, Brownell’s statement also teased that the show may flip the order and tell Francesca’s story before Eloise’s. It will likely become more clear who the next protagonist will be towards the end of Season 4.

Netflix

Both Eloise and Francesca’s stories have already been teased within the series. The first two seasons briefly featured Sir Phillip Crane, who is the love interest in Eloise’s book To Sir Phillip, With Love. And the Season 3 finale introduced John and Michaela Stirling, the other protagonists in Francesca’s book When He Was Wicked.

At the end of Season 3, both Francesca and Eloise left the ton to live in John’s Scottish castle, so both siblings are currently set up to launch into their love stories. Fans will have to wait to see which one comes first.

Netflix

Bridgerton has already been renewed through Season 6 as of last summer. The show is predicted to last at least eight seasons to match the number of books in Quinn’s series.