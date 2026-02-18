Brianna Chickenfry Says Zach Bryan's Wedding Was "A Dig" At Her

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia doesn’t believe her ex-boyfriend’s recent wedding had the truest of intentions behind it. The influencer broke her silence on Zach Bryan’s sudden wedding to Samantha Leonard during a Feb. 17 appearance on the Impaulsive podcast, claiming that Bryan only said “I do” to Leonard in order to spite LaPaglia.

“Like his whole entire literal wedding, all of that was like a dig at me,” LaPaglia said. “It's so apparent and obvious.”

Bryan and Leonard surprised everyone by sharing they got married on New Year’s Eve. It’s unclear exactly how long they’ve been dating, but they first started posting one another in August 2025, about four months ahead of the nuptials.

When she was questioned about her claim, LaPaglia clarified that she believes Bryan and Leonard’s whole relationship was set up to irritate her. “I'm not saying married, but I’m telling you dating her was to get at me,” LaPaglia said.

A few days after the wedding, Bryan released a song that many interpret as a diss aimed at LaPaglia. The podcaster has previously called out how closely Leonard resembles her, saying that she dyed her hair solely so that she would look less like Leonard.

"No one before me ever looked like me. Let’s be real," LaPaglia said on the podcast. “He is a psychopath and a narcissist and a very scary person,”

LaPaglia and Bryan broke up in the fall of 2024. The split was infamously contentious, with LaPaglia claiming that she turned down a $12 million NDA from Bryan so that she could speak openly about him.

When asked about the alleged deal, LaPaglia said she has no regrets about turning it down. “I know that no one believes me, but if I’d wanted to, I would have f*cking taken it,” LaPaglia said. “To have that hanging over my head for one more second and to be in a contract with him for five more years … I would’ve been under surveillance with his team and him for the next five years of my life until the payout was complete.”