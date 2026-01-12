Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia has weighed in on her ex Zach Bryan’s new album. On Jan. 9, the country musician released With Heaven On Top, a 25-song record with a few cutting lyrics that seem to be aimed at LaPaglia. The Barstool Sports content creator hasn’t addressed her ex’s new music directly, but she did post a pointed TikTok — set to the tune of a shady Taylor Swift song — that subtly acknowledged Bryan’s music.

In the video, shared Jan. 10, LaPaglia lip-synced Swift’s song “Actually Romantic” (which is thought to be a diss track written about Charli XCX). LaPaglia chose to mouth along the words to a part of a song about lingering in someone’s mind:

How many times has your boyfriend said / “Why are we always talking ’bout her?” / It’s actually sweet / All the time you’ve spent on me / It’s honestly wild / All the effort you’ve put in / It’s actually romantic / I really gotta hand it to you, ooh / No man has ever loved me like you do.

Considering the timing of her post, LaPaglia’s followers were quick to label the post as a response to Bryan’s music. In her comments section, she seemed to confirm their theory, liking comments like “‘You think I’m tacky baby… then stop..writing songs about me’ 🥵 🤣” and “You’re living rent free babe.”

With Heaven On Top — which came out a little over a week after Bryan married Samantha Leonard — has a lot of references to past relationships, and many of them seem specifically directed at LaPaglia.

In “Skin,” Bryan sings about an ex, “I’m taking a blade to my old tattoos / I’m draining the blood between me and you.” Back in November 2024, LaPaglia shared that Bryan got a tattoo of her face very early in their relationship. Earlier in the song, he questions, “Are you walking ’round Tribeca with him?” which also makes sense for LaPaglia, who is based in New York City.

Other tracks like “Plastic Cigarette” and “Slicked Back” include more references to an ex who certainly sounds like LaPaglia. One line in “Plastic Cigarette” is particularly cutting: “My brother had told me to leave but I didn’t believe the evil beneath some people you meet out in Queens.” Bryan and LaPaglia first met in Queens, New York, when she attended his concert at Forest Hills Stadium in June 2023.